WHO issued new air quality guidelines; take a look

All about World Health Organisation's revised air quality norms, and what it means for India.

Prescribed mean concentration has changed.

The WHO Air Quality Guidelines (AQG) are a set of evidence-based recommendations of levels and interim targets for specific air pollutants.

The first of the WHO AQG were released in 1987. Now the WHO has underscored that air pollution can cause harm at much lower levels than previously thought.

Air pollution is considered the greatest environmental threat to health, and it disproportionately affects vulnerable populations.

India is struggling to achieve even the older WHO norms. New guidelines may make the air quality targets out of India's reach for several years.

India's National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) are more lax than even the old WHO guidelines.