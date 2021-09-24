MARKET NEWS

English
WHO issued new air quality guidelines; take a look

All about World Health Organisation’s revised air quality norms, and what it means for India.

Moneycontrol News
September 24, 2021 / 08:38 PM IST
All about World Health Organisation’s revised air quality norms, and what it means for India. (Image: News18 Creative)
Prescribed mean concentration has changed. (Image: News18 Creative)
The WHO Air Quality Guidelines (AQG) are a set of evidence-based recommendations of levels and interim targets for specific air pollutants. (Image: News18 Creative)
The first of the WHO AQG were released in 1987. Now the WHO has underscored that air pollution can cause harm at much lower levels than previously thought. (Image: News18 Creative)
Air pollution is considered the greatest environmental threat to health, and it disproportionately affects vulnerable populations. (Image: News18 Creative)
India is struggling to achieve even the older WHO norms. New guidelines may make the air quality targets out of India’s reach for several years. (Image: News18 Creative)
India’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) are more lax than even the old WHO guidelines. (Image: News18 Creative)
Burden of air pollution in 2019. (Image: News18 Creative)
