Under the sea pictures with scientists fighting climate change

Climate researchers dive deep in their quest to avert a climate catastrophe.

Reuters
April 24, 2021 / 01:50 PM IST
Researcher Michelle Havlik of Australia retrieves a piece of equipment as she dives during a research trip in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters)
Fish swim above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters)
Yui Takeshita, a marine biologist at Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, and Keaton Mertz dive while working on a project with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia. (Image: Reuters)
A dye used to monitor ocean currents spreads through sea water after being released by researcher Manoela Romano de Orte while working with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia. (Image: Reuters)
Researchers Michelle Havlik of Australia and Nathan Geraldi of the United States dive during a research trip in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters)
Fish swim above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters)
Researcher Manoela Romano de Orte and student Grace Hinriens work to move a mooring anchor while working with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia. (Image: Reuters)
Fish swim above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters)
A diver swims above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters)
Researcher Manoela Romano de Orte and student Grace Hinriens work to move a mooring anchor while working with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia. (Image: Reuters)
Fish swim above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters)
Researcher Manoela Romano de Orte and Grace Hinriens work with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia. (Image: Reuters)
Researchers Michelle Havlik of Australia and Nathan Geraldi of the United States dive during a research trip in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters)
Fish swim above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters)
TAGS: #climate #Coral Reef #environment #SEA #Slideshow #World News
first published: Apr 24, 2021 01:50 pm

