In Pics | Nature's beauty along Hog Bayou

From huge menacing alligators to tiny verbena flowers, with scuttling fiddler crabs and buffalo treehoppers along the way, Hog Bayou is nature at its finest.

Associated Press
June 29, 2021 / 01:57 PM IST
Closer up, you can spot the head of a floating alligator, its length a hint of its size and age. Each inch (2.5 centimeters) between the nostrils and eye ridge indicates a foot (0.3 meters) in length, at least until a gator is about nine feet (three meters) long and its girth starts expanding. (Image: AP)
Closer up, you can spot the head of a floating alligator, its length a hint of its size and age. Each inch (2.5 centimeters) between the nostrils and eye ridge indicates a foot (0.3 meters) in length, at least until a gator is about nine feet (three meters) long and its girth starts expanding. (Image: AP)
A small fiddler crab scuttling along a log. A female fiddler crab walks on algae-covered wood and rock, along the bank of Hog Bayou, part of the Wax Lake Delta system, in St Mary Parish, Lousiana .(Image: AP)
Spanish moss grows along Hog Bayou, in the Atchafalaya River Delta region, near St Mary Parish, La. (Image: AP)
A tiny green buffalo treehopper clinging, upside-down, to a leaf. (Image: AP)
A Brazilian verbena flower so small that dozens could fit on a quarter. (Image: AP)
A female broad-headed skink with a partially closed eyelid moves along the Hog Bayou. (Image: AP)
Tendrils of smilax grow along Hog Bayou, in the Atchafalaya River Delta region, in St Mary Parish, La. (Image: AP)
Marsh thistle grows along Hog Bayou, in the Atchafalaya River Delta region, near Franklin, La. (Image: AP)
A wild magnolia blossomed along Hog Bayou, part of the Wax Lake Delta system, in St Mary Parish, La., in St. Mary's Parish, La. (Image: AP)
Wild lantana grows along Hog Bayou, part of the Wax Lake Delta system, in St Mary Parish. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
TAGS: #environment #Hog Bayou #Nature #Slideshow #World News
first published: Jun 29, 2021 01:57 pm

