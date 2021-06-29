In Pics | Nature's beauty along Hog Bayou

Hog Bayou is a winding ribbon of silver, its water moving slowly toward wetlands and from there into the Wax Lake Delta. (Image: AP)

Closer up, you can spot the head of a floating alligator, its length a hint of its size and age. Each inch (2.5 centimeters) between the nostrils and eye ridge indicates a foot (0.3 meters) in length, at least until a gator is about nine feet (three meters) long and its girth starts expanding. (Image: AP)

An osprey takes off from a treetop, probably hunting for fish. (Image: AP)

In between, you see a vine so strong that its embrace has created a deep spiral groove in a tree trunk. (Image: AP)

A small fiddler crab scuttling along a log. A female fiddler crab walks on algae-covered wood and rock, along the bank of Hog Bayou, part of the Wax Lake Delta system, in St Mary Parish, Lousiana .(Image: AP)

Spanish moss grows along Hog Bayou, in the Atchafalaya River Delta region, near St Mary Parish, La. (Image: AP)

A tiny green buffalo treehopper clinging, upside-down, to a leaf. (Image: AP)

A Brazilian verbena flower so small that dozens could fit on a quarter. (Image: AP)

A female broad-headed skink with a partially closed eyelid moves along the Hog Bayou. (Image: AP)

Tendrils of smilax grow along Hog Bayou, in the Atchafalaya River Delta region, in St Mary Parish, La. (Image: AP)

Marsh thistle grows along Hog Bayou, in the Atchafalaya River Delta region, near Franklin, La. (Image: AP)

A wild magnolia blossomed along Hog Bayou, part of the Wax Lake Delta system, in St Mary Parish, La., in St. Mary's Parish, La. (Image: AP)