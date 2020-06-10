In Pics | Israel's endangered griffon vultures get new lease of life

The griffon vulture is the ungainly, smelly and endangered species. Israel Nature and Parks Authority is working on a programme called ‘Under our Wing’ for the protection of nature in Israel. The organisation is working to safeguard the endangered raptors. According to Yigal Miller, manager of programmes for endangered raptors, Israel's griffon vulture population has fallen to around 180 in the wild. (Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen)