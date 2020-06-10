App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosEnvironment
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Israel's endangered griffon vultures get new lease of life

As part of the 'Under our Wing' project, the next generation is being reared in captivity before being let loose in the desert with tracking tags.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The griffon vulture is the ungainly, smelly and endangered species. Israel Nature and Parks Authority is working on a program called ‘Under our Wing’ for the protection of nature in Israel. The organisation is working to safeguard the endangered raptors. According to Yigal Miller, manager of programs for endangered raptors, Israel’s griffon vulture population has fallen to around 180 in the wild. As part of the ‘Under our Wing’ project run by his organisation and the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, the next generation is being reared in captivity before being let loose in the desert with tracking tags. (Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen)
1/9

The griffon vulture is the ungainly, smelly and endangered species. Israel Nature and Parks Authority is working on a programme called ‘Under our Wing’ for the protection of nature in Israel. The organisation is working to safeguard the endangered raptors. According to Yigal Miller, manager of programmes for endangered raptors, Israel's griffon vulture population has fallen to around 180 in the wild. (Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Griffon vultures stand inside a nesting box at the Hai-Bar Nature Reserve in the Carmel mountains where stages of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, take place, in Haifa, northern Israel May 27, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen)
2/9

Griffon vultures stand inside a nesting box at the Hai-Bar Nature Reserve in the Carmel mountains where stages of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel take place in Haifa, northern Israel. (Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Yigal Miller uses binoculars as a griffon vulture stands atop of a breeding cage at the Hai-Bar Nature Reserve in the Carmel mountains where stages of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, take place, in Haifa, northern Israel, May 27, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen)
3/9

Yigal Miller uses binoculars as a griffon vulture stands atop of a breeding cage at the Hai-Bar Nature Reserve in the Carmel mountains where stages of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, take place, in Haifa, northern Israel, May 27, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen)

A griffon vulture lands in an area, used as a feeding station, where carrion is left by conservationists as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, near Sde Boker in southern Israel May, 14, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen)
4/9

A griffon vulture lands in an area, used as a feeding station, where carrion is left by conservationists as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, near Sde Boker in southern Israel May, 14, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Yigal Miller, manager of programs for endangered raptors at Israel's Nature and Parks Authority, holds a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, at a makeshift data-collecting station near Sde Boker in southern Israel, October 29, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen)
5/9

Yigal Miller, manager of programs for endangered raptors at Israel's Nature and Parks Authority, holds a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, at a makeshift data-collecting station near Sde Boker in southern Israel, October 29, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Griffon vultures, some with their tracking tags visible, stand together in an area, used as a feeding station near Sde Boker in southern Israel, May 14, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen)
6/9

Griffon vultures, some with their tracking tags visible, stand together in an area, used as a feeding station near Sde Boker in southern Israel. (Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen)

A conservationist gestures while releasing a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, near Sde Boker in southern Israel, October 29, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen)
7/9

A conservationist gestures while releasing a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, near Sde Boker in southern Israel. (Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Yigal Miller weighs a griffon at a makeshift data-collecting station near Sde Boker in southern Israel, October 29, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen)
8/9

Yigal Miller weighs a griffon at a makeshift data-collecting station near Sde Boker in southern Israel. (Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Yigal Miller holds a griffon vulture chick before relocating it to Hai-Bar Nature Reserve in Haifa, two-days after it hatched at the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem May 24, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen)
9/9

Yigal Miller holds a griffon vulture chick before relocating it to Hai-Bar Nature Reserve in Haifa, two-days after it hatched at the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem. (Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen)

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 05:00 pm

