English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosEnvironment

    Delhi records 'poor' air quality for eight days in a row

    Diwali will be celebrated across the country on Monday. The contribution of stubble burning to Delhi's PM2.5 pollution has so far remained low (up to 5 per cent) due to a slow transport-level wind speed.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 23, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
    Dehli's air quality was recorded to be 'poor' for the eighth consecutive day with the likelihood to turn 'severe' on diwali, due to the excessive emission from firecrackers.  Image Credits: ANI
    Dehli's air quality was recorded to be 'poor' for the eighth day in a row with chances of it turning 'severe' on Diwali due to the excessive emission from firecrackers. (Image Credits: ANI)
    The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 243 at 10am today. It was recorded to be 265 at 4pm. Amidst the city, only one (Anand Vihar) of the 35 monitoring stations in the city recorded the air quality in the "very poor" category.  Image Credits: ANI
    The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 243 at 10am today. It was recorded to be 265 at 4pm. Amid the city, only one (Anand Vihar) of the 35 monitoring stations in the city recorded the air quality in the "very poor" category. (Image Credits: ANI)
    A forecasting agency, SAFAR, listed under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences stated that the air quality is likely to deteriorate to 'very poor', even in the absence of firecrackers. It may enter the 'red zone' for another day on diwali in case of firecrackers. Image Credits: ANI
    A forecasting agency, SAFAR, listed under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, stated that the air quality is likely to deteriorate to 'very poor', even in the absence of firecrackers. It may enter the 'red zone' for another day on Diwali in case of firecrackers. (Image Credits: ANI)
    Gufran Beig, founder project director of SAFAR said, "However, the transport-level wind direction and speed is likely to become very favourable from Monday afternoon. It will increase the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution to 15-18 per cent on October 25 and push the air quality into the 'severe' category." The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution is likely to increase to 8 per cent on Diwali. Image Credits: ANI
    Gufran Beig, founder project director of SAFAR, said: "However, the transport-level wind direction and speed is likely to become very favourable from Monday afternoon. It will increase the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution to 15-18 per cent on October 25 and push the air quality into the 'severe' category." The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution is likely to increase to 8 percent on Diwali. (Image Credits: ANI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #air quality #Delhi #Poor
    first published: Oct 23, 2022 12:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.