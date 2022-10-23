Delhi records 'poor' air quality for eight days in a row

Dehli's air quality was recorded to be 'poor' for the eighth day in a row with chances of it turning 'severe' on Diwali due to the excessive emission from firecrackers. (Image Credits: ANI)

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 243 at 10am today. It was recorded to be 265 at 4pm. Amid the city, only one (Anand Vihar) of the 35 monitoring stations in the city recorded the air quality in the "very poor" category. (Image Credits: ANI)

A forecasting agency, SAFAR, listed under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, stated that the air quality is likely to deteriorate to 'very poor', even in the absence of firecrackers. It may enter the 'red zone' for another day on Diwali in case of firecrackers. (Image Credits: ANI)