Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai among world's most polluted cities

A recent study reveals that people are breathing dangerously polluted air.Delhi, Kolkata are first and second respectively in the '20 most polluted cities in the world' list.Mumbai, the financial capital of India, stands 14th on the same list.What is PM2.5 and its dangers.Mumbai is one of the major contributors to PM2.5 pollution in the world.Delhi, Kolkata among the top 10 cities that contribute to PM2.5 attributable death rates.There were no Indian cities on the list of top 10 cities with annual average NO2 exposure.NO2, its effects and WHO guidelines.