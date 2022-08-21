English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosEnvironment

    Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai among world's most polluted cities

    A recent study reveals that people are breathing dangerously polluted air.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 21, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST
    A recent study reveals that people are breathing dangerously polluted air.
    A recent study reveals that people are breathing dangerously polluted air.
    Delhi, Kolkata are first and second respectively in the '20 most polluted cities in the world' list.
    Delhi, Kolkata are first and second respectively in the '20 most polluted cities in the world' list.
    Mumbai, the financial capital of India stands 14th in the same list.
    Mumbai, the financial capital of India, stands 14th on the same list.
    What is PM2.5 and its dangers.
    What is PM2.5 and its dangers.
    Mumbai is one of the major contributor to PM2.5 pollution in the world.
    Mumbai is one of the major contributors to PM2.5 pollution in the world.
    Delhi, Kolkata among the top 10 cities that contribute to PM2.5 attributable death rates.
    Delhi, Kolkata among the top 10 cities that contribute to PM2.5 attributable death rates.
    There were no Indian cities in the list of top 10 cities with annual average NO2 exposure.
    There were no Indian cities on the list of top 10 cities with annual average NO2 exposure.
    NO2, its effects and WHO guidelines.
    NO2, its effects and WHO guidelines.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Air pollution #Delhi #Kolkata #Mumbai (Maharashtra) #NO2 #PM2.5
    first published: Aug 21, 2022 10:51 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.