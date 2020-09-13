Venice Film Festival 2020 | Nomadland wins the Golden Lion, Chaitanya Tamhane bags best screenplay award

Director Chloe Zhao is the first woman to win the Golden Lion, the top honour at the Venice Film Festival, for her film Nomadland. Priyanka Roshan Mumbai-based filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane's Marathi feature film The Disciple has bagged the prestigious Best Screenplay award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. The film, which looks at the world of classical musicians on the fringes of success, premiered at the biennale last week and received glowing reviews from the critics. Director Chloe Zhao became the first woman to win the Golden Lion, the top festival honour, for her film Nomadland. The 77th edition of the festival that concluded September 12 was the first major international film event to take place physically since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's a look at the full list of winners (Image: AP): Golden Lion | Nomadland, Chloe Zhao (Image: AP) Silver Lion – grand jury prize | New Order, Michel Franco (Image: AP) Silver Lion – award for best director | Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Wife of a Spy (Image: Reuters) Special jury prize | Dear Comrades!, Andrei Konchalovsky (Image: AP) Award for best screenplay | Chaitanya Tamhane, The Disciple (Image: AP) Coppa Volpi for best actress | Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman (Image: AP) Coppa Volpi for best actor | Pierfrancesco Favino, Padrenostro (Image: AP) Marcello Mastroianni award for best young actor or actress | Rouhollah Zamani (right), Sun Children (Image: Venice Film Festival) Orizzonti Award for best film | The Wasteland, Ahmad Bahrami (Image: imdb.com) Orizzonti Award for best director | Lav Diaz, Genus Pan (Image: Reuters) Special Orizzonti jury prize | Listen, Ana Rocha de Sousa (Image: Reuters) Orizzonti award for best screenplay | Pietro Castellitto, I Predatori (Image: Reuters) Orizzonti award for best actor | Yahya Mahayni, The Man Who Sold His Skin (Image: Reuters) Orizzonti award for best actress | Khansa Batma, Zanka Contact (Image: labiennale.org) Orizzonti award for best short film | Entre Tu Y Milagros, Mariana Saffon (Image: Reuters) Venice award for a debut film | Listen, Ana Rocha de Sousa (Image: IMDB) Venice short film nomination for the European film awards 2020 | The Shift, Caura Carreira (Image: labiennale.org) Grand jury prize for best VR immersive work | The Hangman At Home, Michelle and Uri Kranot (Image: Facebook @TheHangmanAtHome) Best VR immersive user experience | Finding Pandora X, Kiira Benzing (Image: kiirabenzing.com) Best VR immersive story | Killing a Superstar, Fan Fan (Image: labiennale.org) First Published on Sep 13, 2020 05:17 pm