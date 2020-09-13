Venice Film Festival 2020 | Nomadland wins the Golden Lion, Chaitanya Tamhane bags best screenplay award

Mumbai-based filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane's Marathi feature film The Disciple has bagged the prestigious Best Screenplay award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. The film, which looks at the world of classical musicians on the fringes of success, premiered at the biennale last week and received glowing reviews from the critics. Director Chloe Zhao became the first woman to win the Golden Lion, the top festival honour, for her film Nomadland. The 77th edition of the festival that concluded September 12 was the first major international film event to take place physically since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's a look at the full list of winners (Image: AP):