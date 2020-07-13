In pics | World’s 10 most popular music streaming services

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosentertainment
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | World’s 10 most popular music streaming services

According to the FIPP’s Global Digital Subscription (GDS) Snapshot for November 2019, the number of digital only subscriptions has doubled to nearly 20 million

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Listening to music has come a long way. There were time when you had to buy CDs or cassettes to listen to your favourite songs, but now with music streaming services you can access millions of songs. According to the FIPP’s Global Digital Subscription (GDS) Snapshot for November 2019, the number of digital only subscriptions has doubled to nearly 20 million. Here are the 10 most popular music streaming services with the most subscribers as of November 2019. (Image: News18)
1/11

Listening to music has come a long way. There were time when you had to buy CDs or cassettes to listen to your favourite songs, but now with music streaming services you can access millions of songs. According to the FIPP’s Global Digital Subscription (GDS) Snapshot for November 2019, the number of digital only subscriptions has doubled to nearly 20 million. Here are the 10 most popular music streaming services with the most subscribers as of November 2019. (Image: News18)

Rank 10 | Tidal | Number of subscribers: 3 million (Image: tidal.com)
2/11

Rank 10 | Tidal | Number of subscribers: 3 million (Image: tidal.com)

Rank 9 | Deezer | Number of subscribers: 7 million (Image: play.google.com)
3/11

Rank 9 | Deezer | Number of subscribers: 7 million (Image: play.google.com)

Rank 8 | Google Play Music | Number of subscribers: 15 million (Image: Wikimedia)
4/11

Rank 8 | Google Play Music | Number of subscribers: 15 million (Image: Wikimedia)

Rank 7 | YouTube Music Premium | Number of subscribers: 15 million (Image: Moneycontrol)
5/11

Rank 7 | YouTube Music Premium | Number of subscribers: 15 million (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank 6 | Sirius Xm | Number of subscribers: 29.3 million (Image: siriusxm.com)
6/11

Rank 6 | Sirius Xm | Number of subscribers: 29.3 million (Image: siriusxm.com)

Rank 5 | Tencent Music | Number of subscribers: 31 million (Image: Wikimedia)
7/11

Rank 5 | Tencent Music | Number of subscribers: 31 million (Image: Wikimedia)

Rank 4 | Amazon Prime Music | Number of subscribers: 32 million (Image: amazon.com)
8/11

Rank 4 | Amazon Prime Music | Number of subscribers: 32 million (Image: www.amazon.com)

Rank 3 | Apple Music | Number of subscribers: 60 million (Image: apple.com)
9/11

Rank 3 | Apple Music | Number of subscribers: 60 million (Image: apple.com)

Rank 2 | Pandora | Number of subscribers: 63.1 million (Image: Shutterstock)
10/11

Rank 2 | Pandora | Number of subscribers: 63.1 million (Image: Shutterstock)

Rank 1 | Spotify | Number of subscribers: 100 million (Image: Reuters)
11/11

Rank 1 | Spotify | Number of subscribers: 100 million (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jul 13, 2020 07:13 pm

tags #10 music streaming services #Music Streaming #Music Streaming Services #Slideshow #Spotify #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.