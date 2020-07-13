In pics | World’s 10 most popular music streaming services

Listening to music has come a long way. There were time when you had to buy CDs or cassettes to listen to your favourite songs, but now with music streaming services you can access millions of songs. According to the FIPP’s Global Digital Subscription (GDS) Snapshot for November 2019, the number of digital only subscriptions has doubled to nearly 20 million. Here are the 10 most popular music streaming services with the most subscribers as of November 2019. (Image: News18)