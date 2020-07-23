App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | The 250 greatest movies of all time, according to IMDB

Here are the best rated 15 movies from IMDB list.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
IMDB, the online database of information related to films has curated the list of Top 250 and ranked the highest-rated films on its site based on ratings from its users. From Hollywood to Bollywood, from classic to action movies, IMDB list has the best movies in all time. Here are the best rated 15 movies from IMDB list.
IMDB, the online database of information related to films has curated the list of Top 250 and ranked the highest-rated films on its site based on ratings from its users. From Hollywood to Bollywood, from classic to action movies, IMDB list has the best movies of all time. Here are the best rated 15 movies from IMDB list. (Image: Wikimedia)

The Shawshank Redemption | 1994 | IMDB rating: 9.2 (Image: WIkipedia)

The Godfather | 1972 | IMDB rating: 9.1 (Image: imdb.com)

Schindler’s List | 1993 | IMDB rating: 8.9 (Image: imdb.com)

Inception | 2010 | IMDB rating: 8.7 (Image: imdb.com)

The Matrix | 1999 | IMDB rating: 8.6 (Image: Wikipedia)

Interstellar | 2014 | IMDB rating: 8.5 (Image: imdb.com)

The Pianist | 2002 | IMDB rating: 8.5 (Image: imdb.com)

Avengers: Infinity War | 2018 | IMDB rating: 8.4 (Image: imdb.com)

3 Idiots | 2009 | IMDB rating: 8.3 (Image: Wikipedia)

Toy Story | 2010 | IMDB rating: 8.2 (Image: Wikipedia)

Anand | 1971 | IMDB rating: 8.2 (Image: Wikimedia)

Inside Out | 2015 | IMDB rating: 8.1 (Image: imdb.com)

Logan | 2017 | IMDB rating: 8(Image: imdb.com)

Rang De Basanti | 2006 | IMDB rating: 8(Image: imdb.com)

Gangs of Wasseypur | 2012 | IMDB rating: 8 (Image: imdb.com)

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Entertainment #highest rated movies #IMDb rating #IMDB top 250 movies #Slideshow #World News

