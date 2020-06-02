App
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 07:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Indian movies that will release on OTT platforms due to coronavirus lockdown

Many film producers are moving towards OTT platforms, digital streaming media services, to release their movies.

Priyanka Roshan @PriyankaTanu08
Indian cinema suffers amid nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of novel coronavirus. Many films have postponed their release and, with the increasing cases of the virus, it does not look like we will be seeing them in theatres anytime soon. Many film producers are moving towards over–the-top (OTT) platforms, digital streaming media services, to release their movies. As more films prepare to join, here is the list of films Bollywood to be released on the OTT platform amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Gulabo Sitabo | Releasing on June 12 | Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, will directly release on Amazon Prime. (Image: Wikipedia)

Penguin | Releasing on June 19 | The Tamil-Telugu film starring Keerthy Suresh, directed by Eashvar Karthic is set to release on Amazon Prime. (Image: m.media-amazon.com)

Law | Releasing on June 26 | Directed by Raghu Samarth, the movie starring Ragini Chandran will release on Amazon Prime. (Image: cinestaan.com)

Ludo | The multi-starrer film by Anurag Basu, casting Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumma Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and Rohit Suresh Saraf, was supposed to release on big screen on April 24. But, due to the lockdown, it is reported that the film will now release soon on Netflix. (Image: Wikimedia)

French Biryani | The Kannada film, directed by Pannaga Bharana, stars Danish Sait, Sal Yusuf and Pitobash as leads. It will be hitting the digital space, Amazon Prime, soon. While the date is not yet announced, the film is expected to release in June. (Image: filmibeat.com)

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 07:32 am

tags #Amazon Prime #Bollywood #coronavirus #disney+ hotstar #Indian Cinema #lockdown #Netflix #OTT platform #Slideshow

