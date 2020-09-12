172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|entertainment-2|in-pics-from-kangana-ranaut-to-shahrukh-khan-here-is-a-list-of-celebrities-who-came-on-bmcs-radar-5830471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | From Kangana Ranaut to Shahrukh Khan, here is a list of celebrities who came on BMC's radar

After Kangana Ranaut, the BMC has issued a notice to fashion designer Manish Malhotra for ‘unauthorised construction.’

Priyanka Roshan
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is in the headline these days after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished her office. The BMC on September 8 had undertaken demolition of the illegal alterations at the Ranaut’s 3,075 sq ft bungalow. It had earlier issued a 24-hour notice to the actress seeking a response on the alleged “illegal alteration and construction” within the premises of her recently renovated row house that has been converted into an office. Kangana is certainly not the only Bollywood celebrity who was served legal notice for illegal construction by BMC. Here is a list of some celebrity whose properties were demolished by the BMC. (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)

Manish Malhotra | After Kangana Ranaut, the BMC has issued a notice to fashion designer Manish Malhotra for ‘unauthorised construction.’ Malhotra is facing charges of turning his Pali Hill residential bungalow into commercial space in an unauthorised manner. (Image: Manish Malhotra/Twitter)

Shahrukh Khan | In 2015, BMC has sent a notice to the actor asking him to remove the ramp built on the adjacent road to his bungalow Mannat. In 2017, the BMC officials demolished the illegal canteen at SRK’s Red Chillies office. (Image: PTI)

Kapil Sharma | In 2014 the actor-comedian was in news when BMC noticed an illegal construction at his Goregaon residence. Later Kapil took the matter to the court.

Arjun Kapoor | In 2017 the BMC demiloshed a makeshift gym built by actor on the terrace of his Juhu building. A notice was sent in March and the demolition followed in December.

Shatrughan Sinha | The BMC demolished illegal extensions at his residence in 2018 when actor-turned-politician was redesigning his bungalow. Shatrughan had revamped his bungalow to construct an eight-storey building.

First Published on Sep 12, 2020 04:01 pm

tags #BMC #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corportaion #Kangana Ranaut #Shahrukh Khan #Slideshow

