In pics | Explained: A look at online gaming industry and its future

From board games to virtual reality, how we play games has changed with time. In just a few decades, the world of online gaming has exploded in popularity. The online gaming industry in India has entered a tremendous growth phase over recent years. Buoyed by smartphone and internet penetration, it has grown into a multi-million dollar industry in India. The online gaming is now considered to be one of the fastest growing industries on the planet. Here’s a deep dive into the humble beginnings of the online gaming and the technological possibilities driving its future. (Image: News18 Creative)