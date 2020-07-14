In pics | Coronavirus: Dancers, entertainers in Las Vegas train at home while waiting to return to stage

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced producers of concerts, acrobatic shows and other entertainment events in Las Vegas to cancel their performances through 2020. Though casinos have been allowed to reopen with precautionary measures to combat the virus spread, hundreds of performers who round out the only-in-Vegas spectacle are still waiting. However, while waiting for the shows and crowds to return, performers are trying to keep their bodies in top form and practice their skills at home. (Image: AP)