Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Coronavirus: Dancers, entertainers in Las Vegas train at home while waiting to return to stage

While waiting for the shows and crowds to return, Vegas's performers are trying to keep their bodies in top form and practice their skills at home.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced the producers of concerts, acrobatic shows and other entertainment events in Las Vegas to cancel all of their performances through 2020. Though casinos have been allowed to reopen with rules to follow precautionary measures to combat virus spread, hundreds of performers who round out the only-in-Vegas spectacle are still waiting. However, while waiting for the shows and crowds to return, performers are trying to keep their bodies in top form and practice their skills at home. (Image: AP)
1/13

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced producers of concerts, acrobatic shows and other entertainment events in Las Vegas to cancel their performances through 2020. Though casinos have been allowed to reopen with precautionary measures to combat the virus spread, hundreds of performers who round out the only-in-Vegas spectacle are still waiting. However, while waiting for the shows and crowds to return, performers are trying to keep their bodies in top form and practice their skills at home. (Image: AP)

Dancers perform at ‘SEXXY: The Show’ at an outdoor drive-in venue on July 3 in Las Vegas. The producers and performers held the show over a few nights at the outdoor venue to raise money for charities while their regular showroom at the Westgate Las Vegas resort and casino was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP)
2/13

Dancers perform at ‘SEXXY: The Show’ at an outdoor drive-in venue on July 3 in Las Vegas. The producers and performers held the show over a few nights at the outdoor venue to raise money for charities while their regular showroom at the Westgate Las Vegas resort and casino was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP)

Johanna Sapakie, an aerialist, choreographer and dancer, trains in the living room of her home as her cat watches in Las Vegas. "You definitely test your willpower," said Sapakie about having to train alone at home without the encouragement she could get at the gym. (Image: AP)
3/13

Johanna Sapakie, an aerialist, choreographer and dancer, trains in the living room of her home as her cat watches in Las Vegas. "You definitely test your willpower," said Sapakie about having to train alone at home without the encouragement she could get at the gym. (Image: AP)

Hand balancer Nataliia Istratova works out on a mat behind her apartment in Henderson, Nevada. "The most important thing is to be on stage," said Istratova, who has been working out at home four or five days a week while the show she performs in, 'WOW - The Vegas Spectacular', is closed due to the pandemic. (Image: AP)
4/13

Hand balancer Nataliia Istratova works out on a mat behind her apartment in Henderson, Nevada. "The most important thing is to be on stage," said Istratova, who has been working out at home four or five days a week while the show she performs in, 'WOW - The Vegas Spectacular', is closed due to the pandemic. (Image: AP)

Melissa James, a dancer and aerialist in the show 'Extravaganza' at Bally's casino resort, trains in her home in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)
5/13

Melissa James, a dancer and aerialist in the show 'Extravaganza' at Bally's casino resort, trains in her home in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)

Chippendales dancer Miguel Rivera performs at a virtual Zoom party from his home in Las Vegas. Rivera is one of a few Chippendale dancers doing virtual shows while the live show is shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP)
6/13

Chippendales dancer Miguel Rivera performs at a virtual Zoom party from his home in Las Vegas. Rivera is one of a few Chippendale dancers doing virtual shows while the live show is shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP)

Performer Silvia Silvia practices shooting two crossbows in the backyard of her home in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)
7/13

Performer Silvia Silvia practices shooting two crossbows in the backyard of her home in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)

Juggler Victor Ponce practices his spinning plates routine in the kitchen of his home in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)
8/13

Juggler Victor Ponce practices his spinning plates routine in the kitchen of his home in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)

Ariel Hold practices a routine on a horse for 'Gladius The Show', a touring equestrian and acrobatic show in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)
9/13

Ariel Hold practices a routine on a horse for 'Gladius The Show', a touring equestrian and acrobatic show in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)

Nicole England-Czyzewski, Alethea Shelton and Erik Martonovich practice a routine for 'Gladius The Show', a touring equestrian and acrobatic show in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)
10/13

Nicole England-Czyzewski, Alethea Shelton and Erik Martonovich practice a routine for 'Gladius The Show', a touring equestrian and acrobatic show in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)

Bayleigh Solorzano practices an aerial routine for 'Gladius The Show', a touring equestrian and acrobatic show in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)
11/13

Bayleigh Solorzano practices an aerial routine for 'Gladius The Show', a touring equestrian and acrobatic show in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)

Lisa Varmbo Martonovich, left, and Nicole England-Czyzewski practice roman riding on two horses for 'Gladius The Show', a touring equestrian and acrobatic show in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)
12/13

Lisa Varmbo Martonovich, left, and Nicole England-Czyzewski practice roman riding on two horses for 'Gladius The Show', a touring equestrian and acrobatic show in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)

Lisa Varmbo Martonovich, left, and Nicole England-Czyzewski practice an aerial routine for 'Gladius The Show', a touring equestrian and acrobatic show in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)
13/13

Lisa Varmbo Martonovich, left, and Nicole England-Czyzewski practice an aerial routine for 'Gladius The Show', a touring equestrian and acrobatic show in Las Vegas. (Image: AP)

First Published on Jul 14, 2020 04:14 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #Las Vegas #Las Vegas performers #Slideshow #World News

