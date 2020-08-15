172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|entertainment-2|in-pics-akshay-kumar-among-forbes-highest-paid-actors-in-2020-find-out-who-all-are-on-the-list-5707451.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Akshay Kumar among Forbes' highest-paid actors in 2020; Find out who all are on the list

The action star Dwayne Johnson maintained his ranking, leading the list for the second year in a row.

Moneycontrol News
Forbes has released its list of highest-paid actors in 2020. The action star Dwayne Johnson maintained his ranking, leading the list for the second year in a row. The earnings estimates reflect between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020, based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders. Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar is the only Indian actor to make it to Forbes’ 2020 list of highest-paid actors. Let’s take a look at who’s on the list. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 10 | Jackie Chan | Estimated earning: $40 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 9 | Adam Sandler | Estimated earning: $ 41 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 8 | Will Smith | Estimated earning: $ 44.5 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 7 | Lin-Manuel Miranda | Estimated earning: $45.5 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 6 | Akshay Kumar | Estimated earning: $48.5 million (Image: Twitter @akshaykumar)

Rank 5 | Vin Diesel | Estimated earning: $54 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4 | Ben Affleck | Estimated earning: $55 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 3 | Mark Wahlberg | Estimated earning: $58 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 2 | Ryan Reynolds | Estimated earning: $71.5 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 1 | Dwayne Johnson | Estimated earning: $87.5 million (Image: Facebook-Dwayne Johnson)

First Published on Aug 15, 2020 05:06 pm

