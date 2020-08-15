In pics | Akshay Kumar among Forbes' highest-paid actors in 2020; Find out who all are on the list

Forbes has released its list of highest-paid actors in 2020. The action star Dwayne Johnson maintained his ranking, leading the list for the second year in a row. The earnings estimates reflect between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020, based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders. Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar is the only Indian actor to make it to Forbes’ 2020 list of highest-paid actors. Let’s take a look at who’s on the list. (Image: Reuters)