Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosentertainment
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | 10 people in the world you don't want to mess with: TheRichest

The most well-trained martial arts fighter Vidyut is the only Indian celebrity to feature in the list of ‘People you don’t want to mess with’ alongside the Russian President Vladimir Putin and host of Man vs. Wild, Bear Grylls.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bollywood actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal was featured by the YouTube channel The Richest in the list of ‘People you don’t want to mess with’ alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and host of Man vs. Wild, Bear Grylls. The most well-trained martial arts fighter Vidyut is the only Indian celebrity to feature in the list. Here is the list of 10 people from around the world you don’t want to mess with. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Shifu Shi Yan Ming | Zhumadian, China | This Shaolin monk has mastered the Shaolin martial art. He is the founder of the USA Shaolin Temple. (Image: usashaolintemple.com)

Vladimir Putin | Russia | The Russian President Vladimir Putin has a 9th Dan black belt in Taekwondo. (Image: Reuters)

Vidyut Jammwal | India | One of the most dangerous, yet a highly skilled martial artist, he is one of the best fighters in the world. Jammwal is an expert in Indian martial art Kalaripayattu, a style originating in Kerala. (Image: News18)

Bear Grylls | The host of popular show Man vs. Wild Grylls can devour anything and everything for sustenance. This survival expert is also a certified black belt in Shotokan Karate. (Image: beargryllsurvivalacademy.com)

Vito Pirbazari | Germany | A professional bodybuilding and fitness extraordinaire, Pirbazari  has also appeared in Hollywood movies, TV shows, and web series. (Image: Facebook @CoachVittorious)

Giga Uguru | London, United Kingdom | At the age of 4 he was encouraged by his parents to take up Taekwondo, then learned Thai boxing at 10 and expanded his lethal skillset thereafter with in-depth training in both Krav Maga and Karate. (Image: Youtube)

Hatsumi Masaaki | Japan | World’s most famous ninja and the only ninjutsu master left. (Image: bujin.cz)

JD Anderson | Noel, USA | Nicknamed as Iceman, the fearless Anderson smashes multi inch thick blocks of ice with his head with no helmet or protection. He is also a six-time world record holder with a destructive bag of tricks. (Image: jdiceman.com)

Martins Licis | Riga, Latvia | He is officially the world’s strongest man. (Image: Instagram @martinslicis)

Moustafa Ismail | Egypt | The Egyptian bodybuilder has the arm thickness of 31 inches each. (Image: Youtube)

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:31 pm

tags #10 people you don't want to mess with #Bear Grylls #Slideshow #Vidyut Jammwal #Vladimir Putin #World News

