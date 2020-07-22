In pics | 10 people in the world you don't want to mess with: TheRichest

Bollywood actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal was featured by the YouTube channel The Richest in the list of ‘People you don’t want to mess with’ alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and host of Man vs. Wild, Bear Grylls. The most well-trained martial arts fighter Vidyut is the only Indian celebrity to feature in the list. Here is the list of 10 people from around the world you don’t want to mess with. (Image: Moneycontrol)