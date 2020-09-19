172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|entertainment-2|a-look-at-worlds-15-most-popular-youtubers-and-how-much-they-earn-5858341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A look at world's 15 most popular YouTubers and how much they earn

Accredited Debt Relief has compiled the statistics from different websites to find out the most popular YouTuber in each country with the most number of subscribers and the channel earnings.

Priyanka Roshan
In the past few years YouTube, the online video-sharing platform, has gained popularity among kids to become celebrities and built their fame. According to the Accredited Debt Relief, a financial services company, PewDiePie is world’s most popular individual Youtuber with 105 million subscribers. Accredited Debt Relief has compiled the statistics from different websites to find out the most popular YouTuber in each country with the most number of subscribers and the channel earnings. Let’s take a look at the top 15 most popular YouTubers in the world and their earnings. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 1 | PewDiePie | Country: England | Category: Entertainment Subscriber: 105 million | Estimated monthly earning: $1.16m (Image: Facebook @PewDiePie4)

Rank 2 | Like Nastya | Country: United States of America | Category: Kids | Subscriber: 56.9 million | Estimated monthly earning: $7.73m (Image: Facebook @ LikeNastyaSong)

Rank 3 | Badabun | Country: Mexico | Category: Entertainment | Subscriber: 43 million | Estimated monthly earning: $299.1k (Image: Facebook @BadabunOficial)

Rank 4 | HolaSoyGerman | Country: Chile | Category: Entertainment | Subscriber: 41.1 million | Estimated monthly earning: $208.4k (Image: Facebook @ HolaSoyGermanOficial1)

Rank 5 | whinderssonnunes | Country: Brazil | Category: Comedy | Subscriber: 39.8 million | Estimated monthly earning: $62.4k (Image: Facebook)

Rank 6 | elrubiusOMG | Country: Spain | Category: Entertainment | Subscriber: 38 million | Estimated monthly earning: $204.4k (Image: Facebook)

Rank 7 | Fernanfloo | Country: El Salvador | Category: Gaming | Subscriber: 36.6 million | Estimated monthly earning: $730.9k (Image: Facebook)

Rank 8 | VanossGaming | Country: Canada | Category: Gaming | Subscriber: 25.1 million | Estimated monthly earning: $429k (Image: Facebook)

Rank 9 | jacksepticeye | Country: Ireland (Republic of) | Category: Gaming | Subscriber: 24.3 million | Estimated monthly earning: $991.7k (Image: Youtube)

Rank 10 | Atta Halilintar | Country: Indonesia | Category: Entertainment | Subscriber: 24.1 million | Estimated monthly earning: $218.9k (Image: Instagram)

Rank 11 | CarryMinati | Country: India | Category: Comedy | Subscriber: 22.7 million | Estimated monthly earning: $66.1k (Image: CNBCTV18)

Rank 12 | shfa | Country: United Arab Emirates | Category: Kids | Subscriber: 22.2 million | Estimated monthly earning: $287.2k (Image: Youtube)

Rank 13 | A4 | Country: Belarus | Category: Entertainment | Subscriber: 20 million | Estimated monthly earning: $2.21m (Image: Instagram)

Rank 14 | DrossRotzank | Country: Argentina | Category: Entertainment | Subscriber: 19.6 million | Estimated monthly earning: $131.1k (Image: Facebook)

Rank 15 | HaerteTest | Country: Germany | Category: Entertainment | Subscriber: 18.9 million | Estimated monthly earning: $25.6k (Image: Facebook)

First Published on Sep 19, 2020 12:59 pm

