Accredited Debt Relief has compiled the statistics from different websites to find out the most popular YouTuber in each country with the most number of subscribers and the channel earnings. Priyanka Roshan YouTube, the online video-sharing platform, has gained wide popularity among kids who dream to become celebrities and get famous. According to the Accredited Debt Relief, a financial services company, PewDiePie is the world’s most popular individual YouTuber with 105 million subscribers. Accredited Debt Relief has compiled the statistics from different websites to find out the most popular YouTuber in each country with the most number of subscribers and the channel earnings. Let’s take a look at the top 15 most popular YouTubers in the world and their earnings. (Image: Reuters) Rank 1 | PewDiePie | Country: England | Category: Entertainment Subscriber: 105 million | Estimated monthly earning: $1.16m (Image: Facebook @PewDiePie4) Rank 2 | Like Nastya | Country: The United States of America | Category: Kids | Subscriber: 56.9 million | Estimated monthly earning: $7.73m (Image: Facebook @ LikeNastyaSong) Rank 3 | Badabun | Country: Mexico | Category: Entertainment | Subscriber: 43 million | Estimated monthly earning: $299.1k (Image: Facebook @BadabunOficial) Rank 4 | HolaSoyGerman | Country: Chile | Category: Entertainment | Subscriber: 41.1 million | Estimated monthly earning: $208.4k (Image: Facebook @ HolaSoyGermanOficial1) Rank 5 | whinderssonnunes | Country: Brazil | Category: Comedy | Subscriber: 39.8 million | Estimated monthly earning: $62.4k (Image: Facebook) Rank 6 | elrubiusOMG | Country: Spain | Category: Entertainment | Subscriber: 38 million | Estimated monthly earning: $204.4k (Image: Facebook) Rank 7 | Fernanfloo | Country: El Salvador | Category: Gaming | Subscriber: 36.6 million | Estimated monthly earning: $730.9k (Image: Facebook) Rank 8 | VanossGaming | Country: Canada | Category: Gaming | Subscriber: 25.1 million | Estimated monthly earning: $429k (Image: Facebook) Rank 9 | jacksepticeye | Country: Ireland (Republic of) | Category: Gaming | Subscriber: 24.3 million | Estimated monthly earning: $991.7k (Image: Youtube) Rank 10 | Atta Halilintar | Country: Indonesia | Category: Entertainment | Subscriber: 24.1 million | Estimated monthly earning: $218.9k (Image: Instagram) Rank 11 | CarryMinati | Country: India | Category: Comedy | Subscriber: 22.7 million | Estimated monthly earning: $66.1k (Image: CNBCTV18) Rank 12 | shfa | Country: The United Arab Emirates | Category: Kids | Subscriber: 22.2 million | Estimated monthly earning: $287.2k (Image: Youtube) Rank 13 | A4 | Country: Belarus | Category: Entertainment | Subscriber: 20 million | Estimated monthly earning: $2.21m (Image: Instagram) Rank 14 | DrossRotzank | Country: Argentina | Category: Entertainment | Subscriber: 19.6 million | Estimated monthly earning: $131.1k (Image: Facebook) Rank 15 | HaerteTest | Country: Germany | Category: Entertainment | Subscriber: 18.9 million | Estimated monthly earning: $25.6k (Image: Facebook) First Published on Sep 19, 2020 12:59 pm