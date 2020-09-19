A look at world's 15 most popular YouTubers and how much they earn

YouTube, the online video-sharing platform, has gained wide popularity among kids who dream to become celebrities and get famous. According to the Accredited Debt Relief, a financial services company, PewDiePie is the world’s most popular individual YouTuber with 105 million subscribers. Accredited Debt Relief has compiled the statistics from different websites to find out the most popular YouTuber in each country with the most number of subscribers and the channel earnings. Let’s take a look at the top 15 most popular YouTubers in the world and their earnings. (Image: Reuters)