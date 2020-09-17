PM Modi turns 70: How he celebrated since becoming prime minister

Since becoming the prime minister in 2014, Narendra Modi has been celebrating his birthday in unique ways Moneycontrol News Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 on September 17. Given the grim situation in the country because of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations have been low-key with focus on social service and symbolic initiatives. But, since becoming the prime minister in 2014, Narendra Modi has been celebrating his birthday in unique ways. Here is a look at how he marked his birthdays since. 2019Prime Minister Modi celebrated his 69th birthday with a packed schedule spending most of the time in Gujarat, his home state. He visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada to witness the milestone of the dam reaching its highest capacity at 138.68 metres for the first time since its height was raised in 2017. Modi released butterflies at Butterfly Garden in Gujarat’s Kevadia and also visited the Cactus Garden and river rafting sports facility there. He also inspected the work at Jungle Safari in Kevadia during the visit. He also visited his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar. 2018PM Modi visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he spent time with children of a primary school to mark his 68th birthday. The students were provided with solar lamps, stationary, school bags and notebooks. Later, the PM offered prayers at the city’s Kashi Vishwanath temple. He also watched a film “Chalo Jeete Hain” inspired by his life along with a few school children. The day was made special when the Navajivan Trust, founded by Mahatma Gandhi, published the Gujarati version of the Exam Warriors by PM Modi. He is the third PM of India to be published by the Trust. 2017On his 67th birthday, Modi inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat’s Kevadia. The dam was unveiled six decades after its foundation stone was laid by first PM of India Jawahar Lal Nehru. Modi said on the occasion that the dam would become a symbol of the country's prowess. He also travelled to take stock of work at the Statue of Unity after which he attended the closing ceremony of ‘Narmada Mahotsav’ and addressed a gathering before visiting the residence of Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh who had died on September 16. Earlier he had visited his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar to seek her blessings. 2016The 66th birthday celebrations started with visiting his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar. Modi shared pictures and video of the visit where he was seen having a conversation with his mother. Later in the day, Modi went to Navseri where he attended a function marking the distribution of aid among differently-abled persons. About 989 lamps were lit simultaneously on the occasion which became a record. 2015Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 65th birthday by visiting Shauryanjali, a 1965 war exhibition organised to observe the golden jubilee of the 1965 India-Pakistan war. BJP workers unveiled a 365-kg ladoo to celebrate the day. Non-profit Sulabh declared PM Modi's birthday as 'Swachhta Diwas'. 2014In 2014, his first birthday as the prime minister, Narendra Modi visited Gandhinagar to seek blessings from his mother Heeraben. Reports said Modi travelled alone in a normal vehicle from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar on his 64rth birthday. His mother donated Rs 5,000 for the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for flood-hit Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion. Later in the day, Modi hosted a special dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping in Ahmedabad. First Published on Sep 17, 2020 02:08 pm