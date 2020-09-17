PM Modi turns 70: How he celebrated since becoming prime minister

2017

On his 67th birthday, Modi inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat’s Kevadia. The dam was unveiled six decades after its foundation stone was laid by first PM of India Jawahar Lal Nehru. Modi said on the occasion that the dam would become a symbol of the country's prowess. He also travelled to take stock of work at the Statue of Unity after which he attended the closing ceremony of ‘Narmada Mahotsav’ and addressed a gathering before visiting the residence of Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh who had died on September 16. Earlier he had visited his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar to seek her blessings.