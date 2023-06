1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting on June 16, highlighted the need for collaborative action to achieve global food security. (Image: PTI)

2/5 India’s G-20 priorities in agriculture specify healing our ‘One Earth’, creating harmony within our ‘One Family’, and giving hope for a bright ‘One Future. (Image: Twitter)

3/5 On the first day of the three-day meeting, PM Modi emphasised India's agricultural priorities, focusing on sustainable practices, technology consumption, inclusive growth and food security. (Image: Twitter)

4/5 “Millets or Shree Anna are not only healthy but they also help raise the income of our farmers by using less water, fertilisers and being pest-resistant,” Modi said. He further added that he promotes both natural and technology-enabled farming. Farmers use natural farming to rejuvenate Mother Earth and safeguard soil health, he noted. (Image: Twitter)