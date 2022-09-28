Railways to redevelop New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai CST station; sneak peek at the new look

Union Cabinet on September 28 has approved Indian Railways’ proposal for redevelopment of three major railway stations – New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT, Mumbai. The redevelopment project involves an approximate total investment of Rs 10,000 crore.
Union Cabinet on September 28 has approved Indian Railways’ proposal for redevelopment of three major railway stations – New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT, Mumbai. (Image: PIB)
The redevelopment project involves an approximate total investment of Rs 10,000 crore. (Image: PIB)
Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the project will create additional space of 15 acres in Delhi station, 15 acres in Ahmedabad, 5 acres in Mumbai. (Image: PIB)
The redevelopment projects will result in creation of more than 35,000 jobs, Vaishnaw said, adding that this will improve the daily experience of more than 2 million passengers. He also added that tenders for the projects should be out in 10 days. (Image: PIB)
New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto and metro rail services. (Image: PIB)
Ahmedabad railway station redesign inspired by Modera's Sun temple. (Image: PIB)
Aerial view of Ahmedabad station from Kalupur junction. (Image: PIB)
The stations located within the city will have a city center like place. City center in the premises of Ahmedabad station will be inspired by Adalaj. (Image: PIB)
CSMT's heritage building won't be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed. (Image: PIB)
The three stations will be redeveloped in a time span of approximately 2 year to 3.5 years. These will be iconic station buildings. (Image: PIB)
These stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building. (Image: PIB)
Modular technology to be used in the redevelopment of these stations. (Image: PIB)
The design will include a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities, including spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities. (Image: PIB)
The stations located within the city will have a city center like place. To make the stations comfortable, there will be proper illumination, way finding/signages, acoustics, lifts/escalators/travelators. (Image" PIB)
There will be segregation of arrival/departures, Clutter free platforms, improved surfaces, fully covered platforms. (Image: PIB)