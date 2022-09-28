Railways to redevelop New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai CST station; sneak peek at the new look

Moneycontrol News

Union Cabinet on September 28 has approved Indian Railways’ proposal for redevelopment of three major railway stations – New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT, Mumbai. (Image: PIB)The redevelopment project involves an approximate total investment of Rs 10,000 crore. (Image: PIB)Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the project will create additional space of 15 acres in Delhi station, 15 acres in Ahmedabad, 5 acres in Mumbai. (Image: PIB)The redevelopment projects will result in creation of more than 35,000 jobs, Vaishnaw said, adding that this will improve the daily experience of more than 2 million passengers. He also added that tenders for the projects should be out in 10 days. (Image: PIB)New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto and metro rail services. (Image: PIB)Ahmedabad railway station redesign inspired by Modera's Sun temple. (Image: PIB)Aerial view of Ahmedabad station from Kalupur junction. (Image: PIB)The stations located within the city will have a city center like place. City center in the premises of Ahmedabad station will be inspired by Adalaj. (Image: PIB)CSMT's heritage building won't be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed. (Image: PIB)The three stations will be redeveloped in a time span of approximately 2 year to 3.5 years. These will be iconic station buildings. (Image: PIB)These stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building. (Image: PIB)Modular technology to be used in the redevelopment of these stations. (Image: PIB)The design will include a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities, including spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities. (Image: PIB)The stations located within the city will have a city center like place. To make the stations comfortable, there will be proper illumination, way finding/signages, acoustics, lifts/escalators/travelators. (Image" PIB)There will be segregation of arrival/departures, Clutter free platforms, improved surfaces, fully covered platforms. (Image: PIB)