Magnificent growth story of IPL, a league valued at $6.8 billion in 2019

Indian Premier League was valued at around $6.8 billion in 2019 and had the highest attendance among cricket leagues across the world. Here's a quick look at the Twenty20 tournament's magnificent growth story.
The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was rescheduled to the September-November window and moved to the United Arab Emirates due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Generally, the Twenty20 cricket league, which sees participation of regional teams from across India with a collection of Indian and international cricketers, is played in April-May. (Image courtesy: BCCI, iplt20.com)
With four IPL titles to their name, Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the league's history. Chennai Super Kings have won the title thrice and are the only team to have reached the Playoffs stage of the competition every year they have played. Here’s an overview of the league's economics, and statistics on various teams and their players according to a report by Statista. (Image courtesy: BCCI, iplt20.com)
In 2019, IPL's value was around $6.8 billion. The tournament had the highest attendance among all cricket leagues in the world.
IPL’s title sponsorship fee started with DLF at Rs 500 million between 2008 and 2012. For seasons between 2017 and 2022, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo was the title sponsor at over Rs 4.4 billion. However, for the 2020 edition, the title sponsorship has been awarded to fantasy gaming platform Dream11 for Rs 222 crore. Dream11 replaced Vivo amid the border stand-off between India and China.
The average annual cost for IPL's broadcasting rights stands at $510 million between 2018 and 2022. This was a phenomenal increase from what was just over $100 million between 2008 and 2017.
The average annual salary of a Mumbai Indians player in the 2019 season was over $5.47 million. This was followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab in the second and third spot, respectively.
About 247 brands advertised during the 2018 IPL season. This was a significant increase from what was 138 in 2016. Of these, about 18 percent were feature and smartphone brands.
Mumbai Indians were the leading IPL franchise in 2019 with a brand value of over Rs 8 billion. The team is owned by the country's biggest conglomerate Reliance Industries. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)
First Published on Sep 26, 2020 08:27 am