Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 07:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL snapshots SRH vs RR: Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag shine as Rajasthan win close tie against Hyderabad

Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag's 85 run partnership changed the match for Rajasthan Royals.

Moneycontrol News
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat in 26th match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper David Warner made 48 runs off 38 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Jofra Archer took the wicket of David Warner. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Manish Pandey made brilliant 54 runs off 44 balls, taking Sunrisers Hyderabad's total to 158/4 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Jaydev Unadkat took wicket of Manish Pandey. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Playing his 1st match of IPL 2020, Ben Stokes just managed to make 5 runs before getting bowled to Khaleel Ahmed's beauty. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Steve Smith getting run out on 5. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Left arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed dismissed both the openers Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rashid Khan once again picked two crucial wickets of Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag's 85-run partnership changed the match for Rajasthan Royals. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rahul Tewatia was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant 45 runs off 28 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 12, 2020 07:39 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

