IPL Snapshots SRH vs KXIP: Warner, Bairstow rise to the occasion as Kings XI Punjab suffer fourth consecutive defeat

KXIP did not have a good start. Mayank Agarwal was the first to go as he was run out by David Warner. Khaleel Ahmed sent back Prabhsimran Singh and later Captain KL Rahul was dismissed for 11 runs by Abhishek Sharma. KXIP was already reeling at 58/3 after 6.4 overs. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)