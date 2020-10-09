IPL Snapshots SRH vs KXIP: Warner, Bairstow rise to the occasion as Kings XI Punjab suffer fourth consecutive defeat

SRH vs KXIP: David Warner's side looked completely in control of this game through their good performance with the bat and equally good with bowl. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, looked like they needed work.
David Warner won the toss for Sunrisers Hyderabad and chose to bat first in Match 22 of IPL 2020. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Jonny Bairstow was in a good mood and he kept at it throughout his innings where he scored 97 runs in the end. Slamming sixes at will across the park. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
At the other end, Warner was no less as he ended up scoring 52 off 40 himself. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
The two looked invincible and their partnership could only be broken in the 16th over. The damage, however, was done as SRH has scored 160 runs in 15 overs. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Things quickly went down south for SRH as Ravi Bishnoi removed both Warner and Bairstow in the 16th over. Two new batsmen at the crease. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Arshdeep Singh then chipped in with two wickets and Ravi Bishnoi took another it looked like SRH were going to fall short of reaching 200 runs. SRH lost 5 wickets in 15 runs. Kane Williamson, still at the crease, made sure his team made 201. Target for KXIP: 202 (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
KXIP did not have a good start. Mayank Agarwal was the first to go as he was run out by David Warner. Khaleel Ahmed sent back Prabhsimran Singh and later Captain KL Rahul was dismissed for 11 runs by Abhishek Sharma. KXIP was already reeling at 58/3 after 6.4 overs. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Nicholas Pooran who came in to bat at No.4 and he kept hitting from the other end as wickets kept falling. He was the outlier in KXIP. Scored 77 off just 37 balls with 7 towering sixes. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
And when Rashid Khan took over the proceedings for SRH, things looked far too easy from then on. He spun his way around to end up with 3 wickets off 4 overs while giving just 12 runs! (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
The match ended as KXIP folded for 135 runs off 16.5 overs. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Jonny Bairstow emerged as the best player of the match and was awarded so in the end. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 03:57 pm