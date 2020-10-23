IPL Snapshots RR vs SRH: Pandey, Shankar help Sunrisers Hyderabad sail past Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020: Manish Pandey’s 47-ball 84 and V Shankar’s 51-ball 52 helped Sunrisers Hyderabad sail past Rajasthan Royals. Moneycontrol News Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to field first. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) After starting slow, RR’s Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson engineered a crucial 50-run partnership. But RR lost the duo in quick succession after that. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) Jofra Archer played a cameo of 16* off seven balls to help RR reach 154/6 in their 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) RR started the second inning well after Stokes caught SRH’s Warner in the second slip in the first over off Archer. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) SRH’s Manish Pandey, however, put up a big show while scoring 84 runs off 47 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) Pandey was partnered by V Shankar who scored 51-ball 52, helping Hyderabad win the match by eight wickets and 12 balls to spare. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Oct 23, 2020 09:57 am