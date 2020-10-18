IPL snapshots RR vs RCB: AB de Villiers, Chris Morris star as Bangalore register win against Rajasthan in a thriller

Until the 17th overs the match was in favour of Rajasthan Royal but, from the 18th over, AB de Villiers had other plans. He took Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory with two balls to spare. Moneycontrol News Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Chris Morris broke the 50-run partnership between Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes in the sixth over by dismissing Stokes on 15. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took back-to-back wickets of Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Jos Buttler and Steve Smith made a 58-run partnership to help Rajasthan Royals reach a competitive total. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Steve Smith played a captain's innings of 57 runs off 36 balls that helped Rajasthan Royals reach 177/6. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) RCB's opener Aaron Finch was out early to Shreyas Gopal’s ball on 14 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli steadied the Royal Challengers Bangalore innings by making a 79-run partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Rahul Tewatia first took a wicket of Devdutt Padikkal on 35 runs and then, in the next over, took a catch to dismiss Virat Kohli on 43 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Until the 17th over, the match was in favour of Rajasthan Royal but, from the 18th over, AB de Villiers had other plans. He took Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory with two balls to spare. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) AB de Villiers received the Man of the Match for his stormy match-winning innings of 55 runs off 22 balls with 1 four and 6 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Oct 18, 2020 07:22 am