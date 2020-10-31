172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-snapshots-rr-vs-kxip-chris-gayles-knock-goes-in-vain-as-rajasthan-muscle-out-punjab-6043351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Snapshots RR vs KXIP: Chris Gayle's knock goes in vain as Rajasthan muscle out Punjab

Steve Smith and Jos Buttler took Rajasthan Royals to victory in the end.

Moneycontrol News
Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field first in 50th match of IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Jofra Archer strikes in his first over by taking wicket of Mandeep for duck. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Chris Gayle and KL Rahul build 120 runs partnership for 2nd wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Chris Gayle made 99 runs off 63 balls with 6 fours and 8 sixes before getting out to Jofra Archer. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

With the help of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul's innings Kings XI Punjab eneded their innings on 185/4. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Needing 186 runs, Rajasthan Royals openers Ben Stokes and Robin Uthappa started chase aggressively. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ben Stokes hit 50 off just 26 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

After the fall of Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson took the hitting role and making 48 runs off 25 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Nicholas Pooran took a catch of Robin Uthappa at a boundary on 30 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Steve Smith and Jos Buttler took Rajasthan Royals to victory in the end. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ben Stokes was awarded man of the match. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 31, 2020 07:48 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

