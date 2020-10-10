172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-snapshots-rr-vs-dc-one-more-convincing-win-takes-shreyas-iyers-team-to-top-of-the-table-5946081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2020 07:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL snapshots RR vs DC: One more convincing win takes Shreyas Iyer's team to top of the table

R Ashwin was awarded man of the match for his 2 wickets.

Moneycontrol News
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals Jofra Archer removed both openers Shikhar Dhawan and then Prithvi Shaw. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals Jofra Archer dismissed both openers Shikhar Dhawan and then Prithvi Shaw. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Two back to back run outs of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Two back to back run-outs of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals Rahul Tewatia took a wicket of dangerous looking Marcus Stoinis. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals Rahul Tewatia took a wicket of dangerous looking Marcus Stoinis. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

After the completion of 20 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to make 184/8 with Shimron Hetmyer hitting 45 runs of 24 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

After the completion of 20 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to make 184/8 with Shimron Hetmyer hitting 45 runs of 24 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan celebrates a wicket of Jos Buttler with his trademark style. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan celebrates a wicket of Jos Buttler with his trademark style. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shimron Hetmyer safe hands, took 3 catches during the innings. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shimron Hetmyer safe hands, took three catches during the innings. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Marcus Stoinis took 2 wickets to remove Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Marcus Stoinis took 2 wickets to remove Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

R Ashwin awarded man of the match for his 2 wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

R Ashwin was awarded the Man of the Match for his two wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 10, 2020 07:53 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

