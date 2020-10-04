172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-snapshots-rcb-vs-rr-virat-kohli-yuzvendra-chahal-win-battle-of-royals-5919571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosCricket
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL snapshots RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal win battle of Royals

Yuzvendra Chahal was adjudged man of the match for his three wickets.

Moneycontrol News
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Isuru Udana clean bowled Steve Smith on 5. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Isuru Udana clean-bowled Steve Smith on 5. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Fast bowler Navdeep Saini taking the wicket of Jos Buttler. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Fast bowler Navdeep Saini took the wicket of Jos Buttler. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

RCB removed Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa in quick succession. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

RCB dismissed Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa in quick succession. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mahipal Lomror 47 runs took Rajasthan Royal total to respectable 154/6 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mahipal Lomror’s 47 runs took Rajasthan Royal’s total to respectable 154/6 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shreyas Gopal managed to take Aaron Finch wicket in his first over. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shreyas Gopal managed to take Aaron Finch’s wicket in his first over. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Devdutt Padikkal made super 63 runs of 45 balls before getting out to Jafra Archer. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Devdutt Padikkal made super 63 runs off 45 balls before getting out to Jafra Archer. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Captain Virat Kohli back in form after three failures, hitting 72 not out.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Captain Virat Kohli back in form after three failures, hitting 72 not out.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to win the match with 5 balls to spare. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to win the match with 5 balls to spare. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Yuzvendra Chahal adjudged man of the match for his 3 wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Yuzvendra Chahal was adjudged man of the match for his three wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 4, 2020 10:03 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.