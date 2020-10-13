IPL Snapshots RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers' 73-run knock clobbers Kolkata Knight Riders aside

AB De Villiers, hence, was named Man of the Match for his brilliant innings of 73 not out. Moneycontrol News Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat first in the 28th match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Royal Challengers Bangalore openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal started the RCB innings on a positive note and build a 67-run partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Aaron Finch was bowled by Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Prasidh Krishna on 47 runs, whereas Devdutt Padikkal made 32 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) And then came Ab de Villiers. Mr. 360 hit unbeaten 73 runs off just 33 balls with 5 fours and 6 sixes. Virat Kohli on the other hand played a supportive role and both took RCB total to 194/2. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) When KKR started, Navedeep Saini struck early by dismissing debutant Tom Banton on 8 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Washington Sundar continued his good run in the tournament and took two key wickets of Nitish Rana and Eoin Morgan. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kolkata Knight Riders continued to lose wickets, none of the batsmen showed initiative to chase down the target of 195 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) After 20 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 112/9. Losing with a huge margin of 82 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) AB De Villiers received Man of the Match for his brilliant innings of 73 not out. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Oct 13, 2020 08:23 am