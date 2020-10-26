IPL Snapshots RCB vs CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 65 powers Chennai Super Kings to easy win

Ruturaj Gaikwad was honoured with the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 65 match-winning runs Moneycontrol News Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the 44th match of IPL 2020 in Dubai. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Sam Curran removed Aaron Finch on 15 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli tried to stable Royal Challengers Bangalore's inning. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Slow left arm off spinner Mitchell Santner, playing his first match, in this IPL took the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli together made a 82-run partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Faf du Plessis took a brilliant catch at boundary to get rid of dangerous AB de Villiers while he was on 39. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Virat Kohli continued to make runs and scored 50 off 43 balls before taking Royal Challengers' total to 146/6. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Chris Morris took Faf du Plessis' wicket in the 6th over. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Ruturaj Gaikwad made unbeaten 65 runs off 51 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Ruturaj Gaikwad, along with Ambati Rayudu, made a 67-run partnership. Rayudu was out on 39 runs to Yuzvendra Chahal. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni reached the target of 147 with 8 balls to spare. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Ruturaj Gaikwad was honoured with the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 65 match-winning. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Oct 26, 2020 07:25 am