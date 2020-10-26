172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-snapshots-rcb-vs-csk-ruturaj-gaikwads-unbeaten-65-powers-chennai-super-kings-to-easy-win-6011741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 07:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Snapshots RCB vs CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 65 powers Chennai Super Kings to easy win

Ruturaj Gaikwad was honoured with the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 65 match-winning runs

Moneycontrol News
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in 44th match of IPL 2020 in Dubai. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sam Curran removed Aaron Finch on 15 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli tried to stable Royal Challengers Bangalore's inning. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mitchell Santner, slow left arm off spinner palying his first match in this IPL took the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal on 22 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli together made 82 runs partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Faf du Plessis took a brilliant catch at boundary to get rid of dangerous AB de Villiers on 39 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Virat Kohli continued making runs, made 50 off 43 balls before taking Royal Challengers total to 146/6. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Chris Morris took Faf du Plessis wicket in 6th over. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ruturaj Gaikwad made unbeaten 65 runs off 51 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ruturaj Gaikwad along with Ambati Rayudu made 67 runs partnership, Rayudu made 39 runs and got out to Yuzvendra Chahal. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni reached the target of 147 with 8 balls to spare. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ruturaj Gaikwad was honoured with man of the match for his unbeaten 65 match winning. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 07:25 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

