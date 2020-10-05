IPL snapshots MI vs SRH: All-round performance by Mumbai helps beat Hyderabad in one-sided game

Trent Boult was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant 2 wickets while giving only 28 runs in his 4 overs. Moneycontrol News Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat in the 17th match in IPL 2020 at Sharjah. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Mumbai indians skipper Rohit Sharma out early on Sandeep Sharma's ball for 6 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Surya Kumar Yadav hit 27 runs off 18 balls before getting out to Siddarth Kaul. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Quinton de Kock anchored Mumbai Indians' innings, hitting 67 runs off 39 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Rashid Khan was again very economical, giving just 22 runs and claiming 1 wicket in his 4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Krunal Pandya hit 20 runs in 4 balls with a strike rate of 500 and took Mumbai indians to a total of 208 for 5.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Hardik Pandya took a great catch in deep to remove Johny Bairstow for 25 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Sunrisers skipper David Warner once again held one end, scoring 60 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Manish Pandey managed to score 30 runs before getting out to James Pattinson. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) James Pattinson took 2 wickets, giving away just 29 runs in his 4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Sunrisers Hyderabad's middle order failed to reach the target of 209 and completed their innings at 174/7. Mumbai Indians won their 3rd match and secured the top of the table. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Trent Boult was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant 2 wickets while giving only 28 runs in his 4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Oct 5, 2020 07:30 am