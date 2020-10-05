172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-snapshots-mi-vs-srh-all-round-performance-by-mumbai-helps-beat-hyderabad-in-one-sided-game-5921401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 07:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL snapshots MI vs SRH: All-round performance by Mumbai helps beat Hyderabad in one-sided game

Trent Boult was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant 2 wickets while giving only 28 runs in his 4 overs.

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat in the 17th match in IPL 2020 at Sharjah. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mumbai indians skipper Rohit Sharma out early on Sandeep Sharma's ball for 6 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Surya Kumar Yadav hit 27 runs off 18 balls before getting out to Siddarth Kaul. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Quinton de Kock anchored Mumbai Indians' innings, hitting 67 runs off 39 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rashid Khan was again very economical, giving just 22 runs and claiming 1 wicket in his 4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Krunal Pandya hit 20 runs in 4 balls with a strike rate of 500 and took Mumbai indians to a total of 208 for 5.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Hardik Pandya took a great catch in deep to remove Johny Bairstow for 25 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sunrisers skipper David Warner once again held one end, scoring 60 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Manish Pandey managed to score 30 runs before getting out to James Pattinson. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

James Pattinson took 2 wickets, giving away just 29 runs in his 4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's middle order failed to reach the target of 209 and completed their innings at 174/7. Mumbai Indians won their 3rd match and secured the top of the table. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Trent Boult was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant 2 wickets while giving only 28 runs in his 4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 5, 2020 07:30 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

