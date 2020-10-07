IPL Snapshots MI vs RR: Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah power Mumbai Indians to big win

Mumbai Indians' top performance in all departments and this win against Rajasthan Royals has propped them on the top of the points table. Here are some highlights of the match in pictures: Moneycontrol News Mumbai indians won the toss and elected to bat in the 20th match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) 19-year-old Kartik Tyagi debuting in the match took the first wicket on his first over by dismissing Quinton de Kock. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Shreyas Gopal then took back-to-back wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) But it was Suryakumar Yadav whose 79 not out off 47 balls steered the Mumbai Indians total to 193/4. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) When Rajasthan Royals started, Trent Boult began Mumbai Indians reply on a positive note by taking the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal on his 2nd delivery. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Jasprit Bumrah removed the big fish - Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Mumbai Indians kept taking wickets of Rajasthan Royals at regular intervals. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Jos Buttler made 70 off 44 balls but could not help his team cross the line. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) One of the highlights of the match was a catch by substitute Anukul Roy. Roy grabbed a skier while running and diving back to send Mahipal Lomror back to the dugout (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) If Anukul Roy's catch was the highlight, Kieron Pollard's catch at long on also deserves a mention as it almost popped out of his hand but Pollard was smart enough not to drop as it sent Buttler, Royals' only hope, back in the dugout. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Mumbai Indians' top performance in all departments and a win in this match has propped them on the top of the points table. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Suryakumar Yadav was awarded man of the match for his brilliant 79 runs innings off just 47 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Oct 7, 2020 09:53 am