IPL Snapshots MI vs RCB: Ishan Kishan's brilliant 99 runs go in vain as RCB clinch thriller on last ball of Super Over

AB de Villers was took home the man of the match trophy for his 55 runs off 24 balls and taking RCB over the line in the Super Over. Moneycontrol News Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in 10th match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) RCB openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal gave the team a solid start with a 1st wicket partnership of 81 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Aaron Finch made 52 runs off 35 balls with 7 fours and 1 six before getting out to Trent Boult in the 9th over. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Devdutt Paddikal was supporting Aaron Finch from the other end and he made 54 runs of 40 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. He also was dismissed by Trent Boult. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Virat Kohli's poor form in IPL 2020 continued as the RCB captain just made 3 off 11 deliveries and was caught by his counterpart Rohit Sharma off the bowling of Rahul Chahar. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) In the end AB de Villiers and Shivam Dube's firepower took RCB's total to 201. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Mumbai Indians started their innings poorly as captain Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav got out early. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Young Ishan Kishan, who was playing his first match of the tournament held one end and took the match to the last over. He missed out on a century by one run and couldn't take his team home after getting out on the penultimate ball of the team's innings. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) MI needed 5 off 1 ball. Kieron Pollard scored 4 runs off the last ball gave hope to Mumbai Indians, leading to a tied match and hence it went to Super Over. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) In the Super Over, Mumbai Indians just managed to hit only 7 runs off 6 balls thanks to a brilliant effort from Navdeep Saini. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) AB De Villers and Virat Kohli came to the crease to make 8 runs in the Super Over from Jasprit Bumrah and they managed to chase it down on the last ball of Super Over. AB de Villers was given man of the match for his 55 runs off 24 balls and taking RCB over the line in the end. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Sep 29, 2020 08:31 am