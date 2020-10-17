172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-snapshots-mi-vs-kkr-quinton-de-kocks-unbeaten-78-runs-take-mumbai-to-top-of-table-5974271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2020 07:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL snapshots MI vs KKR: Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 78 runs take Mumbai to top of table

Quinton De Kock was awarded the Man of the Match for his 78 runs. With this win, Mumbai Indians went to the top of the table with 12 points in 8 games.

Moneycontrol News
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bat first. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians started their bowling on a positive note by removing Rahul Tripathi early. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians' leg spinner Rahul Chahar took two back to back wickets of Shubhman Gill and Dinesh Karthik. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins tried to stabilise Kolkata Knight Riders’ innings with an 87-run partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Pat Cummins’ stormy innings of 53 runs of 36 balls took Kolkata Knight Riders to a total of 148/5. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock dominated bowlers right from the start of the innings and made a 94-run partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Some relief for Kolkata Knight Riders came in the 11th over when Rohit Sharma got out of Shivam Mavi delivery. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Quinton de Kock made 78 runs in 44 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Quinton de Kock and Hardik Pandya took Mumbai Indians to the target of 149 runs by losing just two wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Quinton De Kock was awarded the Man of the Match for his 78 runs. With this win, Mumbai Indians went to the top of the table with 12 points in 8 games. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 17, 2020 07:36 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

