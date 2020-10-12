172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-snapshots-mi-vs-dc-quinton-de-kock-helps-mumbai-indians-disturb-delhi-capitals-winning-streak-5950151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Snapshots MI vs DC: Quinton de Kock helps Mumbai Indians disturb Delhi Capitals' winning streak

Delhi's victory run was disrupted by Mumbai last night thanks to Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav's performances.

Moneycontrol News
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat in 27th match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Trent Boult struck in first over by dismissing Prithvi Shaw on 4. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ajinkya Rahane, who was playing his first match of the tournament just managed to make run-a-ball 15 before getting LBW off Krunal Pandya. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shikhar Dhawan steadied the Delhi Capitals innings by making unbeaten 69 runs off 52 balls with 6 fours and a six. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Krunal Pandya took another wicket of Shreyas Iyer and that meant Delhi had a lot of work to do. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

The only highlight of the innings was Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer's partnership that added 85 runs together off 62 balls that took Delhi Capitals total to 162/4 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

When Mumbai Indians started chasing, Axar Patel dismissed Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma early. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

After Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, the other opener for Mumbai Indians stood as a rock and made 53 runs off 36 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ravichandran Ashwin's experience came handy for Delhi Capitals as he sent de Kock back to the pavilion with his off spin. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Suryakumar Yadav, however, spoiled Delhi Capitals' plans through his well-made 53 runs off 32 balls innings that had 6 fours and a six. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kagiso Rabada, however, was on song despite the run of play. He took 2 wickets in the match. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians managed to chase the target of 163 runs in 19.4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Quinton de Kock was awarded Man of the Match for his brilliant 53 runs off 36 balls first up in the beginning. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 12, 2020 08:02 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

