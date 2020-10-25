IPL Snapshots KXIP vs SRH: Death bowling heroics help Punjab defeat Hyderabad in a low-scoring match

Chris Jordan was named man of the match for his 3 wickets at the cost of just 17 runs. Moneycontrol News Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field in 43rd match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Rashid Khan taking a catch of Mandeep Singh off Sandeep Sharma ball. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Jason Holder removed his West Indies teammate Chris Gayle for 20 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Sandeep Sharma taking the wicket of Glenn Maxwell as he completed 100 wickets in IPL career. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Rashid Khan magical googly to get rid of in-form KL Rahul and also getting Deepak Hooda wicket by stumping. Kings XI Punjab was restricted to 126/7 after 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Johny Bairstow and David Warner started their innings on a positive note with a 56 runs partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner caught behind to KL Rahul of Ravi Bishnoi's delivery for 35 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) In the next over, another leg spinner Murugan Ashwin bowled Johny Bairstow for 19 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Mohammed Shami dismissed Abdul Samad on 7 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) After a 33-runs partnership between Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar, both the batsman were sent back in consecutive overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Chris Jordan struck 2 wickets in consecutive balls in penultimate overs by dismissing Jason Holder and Rashid Khan. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kings XI Punjab won the match by 12 runs in a low-scoring encounter. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Chris Jordan was named man of the match for his 3 wickets at the cost of just 17 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Oct 25, 2020 07:46 am