Last Updated : Oct 25, 2020 07:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Snapshots KXIP vs SRH: Death bowling heroics help Punjab defeat Hyderabad in a low-scoring match

Chris Jordan was named man of the match for his 3 wickets at the cost of just 17 runs.

Moneycontrol News
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field in 43rd match of the IPL 2020. IPL Snapshots KXIP vs SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field in 43rd match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rashid Khan taking a catch of Mandeep Singh off Sandeep Sharma ball. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Jason Holder removed his West Indies teammate Chris Gayle for 20 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sandeep Sharma taking the wicket of Glenn Maxwell as he completed 100 wickets in IPL career. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rashid Khan magical googly to get rid of in-form KL Rahul and also getting Deepak Hooda wicket by stumping. Kings XI Punjab was restricted to 126/7 after 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Johny Bairstow and David Warner started their innings on a positive note with a 56 runs partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner caught behind to KL Rahul of Ravi Bishnoi's delivery for 35 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

In the next over, another leg spinner Murugan Ashwin bowled Johny Bairstow for 19 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mohammed Shami dismissed Abdul Samad on 7 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

After a 33-runs partnership between Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar, both the batsman were sent back in consecutive overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Chris Jordan struck 2 wickets in consecutive balls in penultimate overs by dismissing Jason Holder and Rashid Khan. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kings XI Punjab won the match by 12 runs in a low-scoring encounter. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Chris Jordan was named man of the match for his 3 wickets at the cost of just 17 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 25, 2020 07:46 am

