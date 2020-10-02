IPL Snapshots KXIP vs MI: Fireworks in death overs by Pollard-Hardik duo help Mumbai Indians defeat Kings XI Punjab

Kieron Pollard was adjudged man of the match for his quickfire 47 runs of 20 balls and making 89 runs in last 5 overs with Hardik Pandya that make the difference in the match. Moneycontrol News Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to field against Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi in 13th match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kings XI Punjab started their bowling on a positive note by taking 2 wickets in a span of 4 overs by removing Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) A fighting 70-run knock off 45 balls by Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma helped Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya take over easily. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya started their fireworks in the death overs. Both the players made 89 runs in last 5 overs which allowed MI to reach 191 runs at the end of 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Mumbai indians struck early by taking the wicket of in form batsman Mayank Agarwal and then of Karun Nair. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul was removed by leg spinner Rahul Chahar on 17. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Krunal Pandya gave away just 27 runs in his 4 overs and taking crucial wicket of Karun Nair. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kings XI Punjab were losing their wickets at regular intervals and could not stabilise their inning. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) In the end Mumbai won by 48 runs and grabbed 2 crucial points. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kieron Pollard was adjudged man of the match for his quickfire 47 runs of 20 balls and making 89 runs in last 5 overs with Hardik Pandya that made the difference in the match. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Oct 2, 2020 08:57 am