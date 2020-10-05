172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-snapshots-kxip-vs-csk-shane-watson-faf-du-plessis-win-by-10-wickets-for-chennai-5921571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL snapshots KXIP vs CSK: Chennai beat Hyderabad by 10 wickets, openers Shane Watson, Faf du plessis shine

CSK openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis reached the target of 179 runs without losing their wickets.

Moneycontrol News
Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to bat first in 18th match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to bat first in 18th match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul once again got the perfect start for Kings XI Punjab by opening partnership of 61 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul once again got the perfect start for Kings XI Punjab by opening partnership of 61 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Piyush Chawla broke the opening partnership by taking a wicket of Mayank Agarwal (26 runs). (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Piyush Chawla broke the opening partnership by taking a wicket of Mayank Agarwal (26 runs). (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

KL Rahul continues to impress as he made 63 runs off 52 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

KL Rahul continues to impress as he made 63 runs off 52 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran added 58 runs partnership for the third wicket and took Kings XI Punjab;s total to 178/4 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran added 58 runs partnership for the third wicket and took Kings XI Punjab;s total to 178/4 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shane Watson made 83 not out off 53 balls with 11 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shane Watson made 83 not out off 53 balls with 11 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Faf Du Plessis was also not behind Shane Watson, hitting 87 runs off 53 deliveries. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Faf Du Plessis was also not behind Shane Watson, hitting 87 runs off 53 deliveries. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

In the 2nd innings, it was only the show of openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis as both reached the target of 179 runs without losing their wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

In the 2nd innings, it was only the show of openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis as both reached the target of 179 runs without losing their wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shane Watson was adjudged the Man of the Match for his 83 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shane Watson was adjudged the Man of the Match for his 83 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 5, 2020 07:58 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

