IPL Snapshots KKR vs SRH: Lockie Ferguson's brilliant bowling wins it for Kolkata Knight Riders in Superover against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lockie Ferguson's 3 wickets in the match and 2 wickets in superover get him man of the match. Moneycontrol News Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field first in 35th match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kolkata Knight Riders openers Shubhman Gill and Rahul Tripathi had a 48-run partnership for the first wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Priyam Garg took a special catch to remove Shubhman Gill off Rashid Khan's bowling. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kolkata Knight Riders lost their middle order in quick succession and posted a total of 163/5. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow started Sunrisers Hyderabad innings on positive note by weaving together a 58-run partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Sunrisers Hyderabad was cruising towards their target before Lockie Ferguson dismissed Kane Williamson on 29. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Varun Chakravarthy removed Jonny Bairstow on 36. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Lockie Ferguson then got rid of Priyam Garg for 4. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Lockie Ferguson then took the wicket of Manish Pandey for 6, and the match ended in tie. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) In the Superover, Kolkata Knight Riders needed just 3 runs to win which they by playing 4 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Lockie Ferguson's 3 wickets in the innings and 2 wickets later in the Superover were reason enough to name him Man of the Match. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Oct 19, 2020 07:49 am