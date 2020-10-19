172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-snapshots-kkr-vs-srh-lockie-fergusons-brilliant-bowling-wins-it-for-kolkata-knight-riders-in-superover-against-sunrisers-hyderabad-5979471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Snapshots KKR vs SRH: Lockie Ferguson's brilliant bowling wins it for Kolkata Knight Riders in Superover against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lockie Ferguson's 3 wickets in the match and 2 wickets in superover get him man of the match.

Moneycontrol News
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field first in 35th match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders openers Shubhman Gill and Rahul Tripathi had a 48-run partnership for the first wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Priyam Garg took a special catch to remove Shubhman Gill off Rashid Khan's bowling. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders lost their middle order in quick succession and posted a total of 163/5. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow started Sunrisers Hyderabad innings on positive note by weaving together a 58-run partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad was cruising towards their target before Lockie Ferguson dismissed Kane Williamson on 29. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Varun Chakravarthy removed Jonny Bairstow on 36. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Lockie Ferguson then got rid of Priyam Garg for 4. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Lockie Ferguson then took the wicket of Manish Pandey for 6, and the match ended in tie. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

In the Superover, Kolkata Knight Riders needed just 3 runs to win which they by playing 4 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Lockie Ferguson's 3 wickets in the innings and 2 wickets later in the Superover were reason enough to name him Man of the Match. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 19, 2020 07:49 am

