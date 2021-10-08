MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosCricket

IPL Snapshots | KKR vs RR: Kolkata virtually seal last play-off berth by defeating Rajasthan

With three play-off spots -- Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royals Challengers Bangalore -- already sealed, KKR consolidated their position for the fourth and final play-off spot.

Moneycontrol News
October 08, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST
FBGpd_JUcAsMmq4 (1)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) produced a clinical performance to beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a massive 86-run margin and virtually assure their play-off berth in the Indian Premier League. (Image: Twitter/IPL)
FBHG9TQVgAQlFjr
With three play-off spots -- Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royals Challengers Bangalore -- already sealed, KKR consolidated their position for the fourth and final play-off spot, finishing their round-robin engagements with 14 points from 14 games with an impressive net run rate of 0.587. (Image: Twitter/IPL)
FBHBs4ZVQAIQXHN (1)
Shubman Gill hit a second consecutive fifty as KKR registered the highest score at the venue this season, posting a competitive 171 for four after being put into bat. Gilll (56 off 44) and Venkatesh Iyer (38 off 35) got KKR's innings to a rollicking start, stitching 79 runs for the opening stand. (Image: Twitter/IPL)
FBHA-waUYAAZs_t (1)
Rahul Tripathi (21), Dinesh Karthik (14 not out off 11) and skipper Eoin Morgan (13 not out off 11) also played good hands towards the end to take KKR to past the 170-run mark. (Image: Twitter/IPL)
FBG2acWVIAEceQ1
RR had a horrible star to their chase, losing their best batter of the season Yashasvi Jaiwal to Shakib Al Hasan in the third ball of the innings. If that was not enough, skipper Sanju Samson departed in the first delivery of the next over. (Image: Twitter/IPL)
FBGumBWVcA0fj37
Back into the side after recovering from an injury, Lockie Ferguson struck twice in his first over -- first removing Liam Livingstone and then accounting for young Anuj Rawat a ball later. Mavi then struck twice in the eighth over -- disturbing the timbers of Glenn Phillips and Shivam Dube with his brute pace as RR kept losing wickets at regular intervals. (Image: Twitter/IPL)
FBGumBRVEAEJYww
Mavi finished with his best IPL figures of 4/21, while Ferguson (3/18) also shone bright with the ball. (Image: Twitter/IPL)
FBGz9ZtUUAszRUy (1)
Earlier, riding on Gill and Iyer's impressive start, KKR reached 50 in the eighth over. Iyer didn't curb his natural instinct and first clobbered Jaydev Unadkat over the deep midwicket boundary and then straight over the bowlers's head two bowler's later to accumulate 14 runs off the 10th over as KKR reached 75 for no loss at the halfway mark. (Image: Twitter/IPL)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Oct 8, 2021 11:40 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.