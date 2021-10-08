IPL Snapshots | KKR vs RR: Kolkata virtually seal last play-off berth by defeating Rajasthan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) produced a clinical performance to beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a massive 86-run margin and virtually assure their play-off berth in the Indian Premier League. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

With three play-off spots -- Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royals Challengers Bangalore -- already sealed, KKR consolidated their position for the fourth and final play-off spot, finishing their round-robin engagements with 14 points from 14 games with an impressive net run rate of 0.587. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

Shubman Gill hit a second consecutive fifty as KKR registered the highest score at the venue this season, posting a competitive 171 for four after being put into bat. Gilll (56 off 44) and Venkatesh Iyer (38 off 35) got KKR's innings to a rollicking start, stitching 79 runs for the opening stand. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

Rahul Tripathi (21), Dinesh Karthik (14 not out off 11) and skipper Eoin Morgan (13 not out off 11) also played good hands towards the end to take KKR to past the 170-run mark. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

RR had a horrible star to their chase, losing their best batter of the season Yashasvi Jaiwal to Shakib Al Hasan in the third ball of the innings. If that was not enough, skipper Sanju Samson departed in the first delivery of the next over. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

Back into the side after recovering from an injury, Lockie Ferguson struck twice in his first over -- first removing Liam Livingstone and then accounting for young Anuj Rawat a ball later. Mavi then struck twice in the eighth over -- disturbing the timbers of Glenn Phillips and Shivam Dube with his brute pace as RR kept losing wickets at regular intervals. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

Mavi finished with his best IPL figures of 4/21, while Ferguson (3/18) also shone bright with the ball. (Image: Twitter/IPL)