Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 07:47 AM IST

IPL Snapshots KKR vs KXIP: Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh guide Kings XI Punjab to 8-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab's Mandeep Singh and Chris Gayle did not allowed Kolkata Knight Riders' bowlers to dominate as they put together a 100-run partnership and assured their side a fifth consecutive win.

Moneycontrol News
Kings XI Punjab won the toss and opted to field first in the 46th match of 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in Sharjah. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

KKR's Nitish Rana lost his wicket to Glenn Maxwell on the first ball of the match. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

KXIP's Mohammed Shami picked two wicket in an over by getting rid of Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

At the end of the second over of the first inning, KKR was 10/3. But captain Eoin Morgan and Shubhman Gill built a 81-run partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Skipper Morgan got out for 40 runs to KXIP's Ravi Bishnoi. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mohammed Shami took his third wicket of the match by dismissing Shubhman Gill on 57. KKR managed to score 149/9. in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Chasing 150 runs, Punjab's openers KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh started the innings steadily -- making 47 runs in eight overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kolkata's Varun Chakravarthy broke the 47-run opening partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mandeep Singh scored an unbeaten 66 off 56 balls with 8 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle made a quick-fire 51 off 29 balls before losing his wicket to Lockie Ferguson. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mandeep Singh and Chris Gayle did not allowed KKR bowlers to dominate as they put together a 100-run partnership and assured a fifth consecutive win. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Chris Gayle was named the Player of the Match for his half-century. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 07:47 am

