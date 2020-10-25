IPL Snapshots KKR vs DC: Varun Chakravarthy's 5-wicket haul helps Kolkata beat Delhi by 59 runs

After a disastrous powerplay, Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine's 115-runs partnership helped Kolkata stable the ship in the middle overs. Moneycontrol News Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field in 42nd match of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Anrich Nortje took 2 wickets early by dismissing Shubhman Gill and Rahul Tripathi. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kagiso Rabada removed former skipper Dinesh Karthik for just 3 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine's 115-runs partnership helped Kolkata stable the ship in the middle overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Sunil Narine made 64 runs off 32 balls with 6 fours and 4 sixes. Nitish Rana made 81 runs off 53 balls with 13 fours and 1 six and took Kolkata Knight Riders score to 194/6 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Pat Cummins dismissed Ajinkya Rahane on the 1st ball of the innings and also took the wicket of in-form Shikhar Dhawan at just 6 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Varun Chakravarthy took 5 wickets in the match dismissing Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetymer, Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers didn't allow Delhi Capitals batsmen to settle as they crushed Delhi Capitals by 59 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Varun Chakravarthy received the man of the match for his 5 wickets for 20 runs becoming the first bowler to to do so in this IPL (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Oct 25, 2020 07:37 am