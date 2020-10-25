172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-snapshots-kkr-vs-dc-varun-chakravarthys-5-wicket-haul-helps-kolkata-beat-delhi-by-59-runs-6009691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosCricket
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2020 07:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Snapshots KKR vs DC: Varun Chakravarthy's 5-wicket haul helps Kolkata beat Delhi by 59 runs

After a disastrous powerplay, Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine's 115-runs partnership helped Kolkata stable the ship in the middle overs.

Moneycontrol News
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field in 42nd match of the IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field in 42nd match of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Anrich Nortje took 2 wickets early by dismishing Shubhman Gill and Rahul Tripathi. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Anrich Nortje took 2 wickets early by dismissing Shubhman Gill and Rahul Tripathi. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kagiso Rabada removed Dinesh Karthik for just 3 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kagiso Rabada removed former skipper Dinesh Karthik for just 3 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Nitish Rana along with Sunil Narine made 115 runs partnership and stable Kolkata Knight Riders innings. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine's 115-runs partnership helped Kolkata stable the ship in the middle overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sunil Narine made 64 runs off 32 balls with 6 fours and 4 sixes. Nitish Rana made 81 runs off 53 balls with 13 fours and 1 six. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sunil Narine made 64 runs off 32 balls with 6 fours and 4 sixes. Nitish Rana made 81 runs off 53 balls with 13 fours and 1 six and took Kolkata Knight Riders score to 194/6 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Pat Cummins dismissed Ajinkya Rahane on the 1st ball of the innings on duck and also took wicket of Shikhar Dhawan on 6 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Pat Cummins dismissed Ajinkya Rahane on the 1st ball of the innings and also took the wicket of in-form Shikhar Dhawan at just 6 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Varun Chakravarthy took 5 wickets in the match by dismissing Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetymer, MArcus Stoinis and Axar Patel. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Varun Chakravarthy took 5 wickets in the match dismissing Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetymer, Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers didn't allowed any Delhi Capitals batsman to settle as they crushed Delhi Capitals by 59 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers didn't allow Delhi Capitals batsmen to settle as they crushed Delhi Capitals by 59 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Varun Chakravarthy received man of the match for his 5 wickets for 20 runs, becomes 1st bowler to to do so in this IPL (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Varun Chakravarthy received the man of the match for his 5 wickets for 20 runs becoming the first bowler to to do so in this IPL (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 25, 2020 07:37 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.