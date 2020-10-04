172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-snapshots-kkr-vs-dc-shreyas-iyer-stars-as-dc-win-against-kkr-and-move-to-top-of-the-table-5919271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL snapshots KKR vs DC: Shreyas Iyer stars as DC win against KKR and move to top of the table

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer was adjudged the Man of the Match for his 88 not out. This win took Delhi Capitals to the top of the table.

Moneycontrol News
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field in the 16th match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Delhi Capitals openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw started innings on positive note by making 56 runs in powerplay.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

After making quickfire 66 runs of 41 balls, Prithvi Shaw lose his wicket to Kamlesh Nagarkoti. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer made 88 not out off just 38 balls.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

At the end of 20 overs, Delhi Capitals gave Kolkata Knight Riders a mountain of 229 runs to chase. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Anrich Nortje struck early by taking the wicket of Sunil Narine. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

KKR's Nitish Rana made 58 runs off 35 balls before getting run out. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Delhi Capitals took wickets at regular intervals. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Delhi Capitals won by 18 runs in the end despite Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi's last overs fireworks. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer was adjudged man of the match for his 88 not out innings. This win took Delhi Capitals to the top of the table.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 4, 2020 08:09 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Slideshow

