IPL Snapshots DC vs RR: Rajasthan Royals fail to catch up with Delhi Capitals' pacers; lose by 13 runs

Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje bowled at speeds of above 155 kmph and took 2 wickets, deubtant pacer Tushar Deshpande took 2 wickets including one of Ben Stokes and Kagiso Rabada was economical and elegant as usual.
Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to send in his openers to bat first in 30th match of IPL 2020. (Image Credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Jofra Archer began the proceedings with a first ball wicket. He sent back a clueless Prithvi Shaw who was bowled. (Image Credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Soon after, Jofra Archer dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for 2 runs in his second over. DC were reeling under pressure. Shreyas Iyer was at the crease now with Shikhar Dhawan. (Image Credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Shikhar Dhawan was playing his shots from the other end as the wickets tumbled. (Image Credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Captain Shreyas Iyer was being a good support for Dhawan. Playing at a run-a-ball. (Image Credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
The Iyer-Dhawan duo added 85 runs together before Shikhar Dhawan got out for 57 off just 33 balls. Shreyas Iyer scored 53 off 43 balls in the end. Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey couldn't do much and Delhi Capitals could only score 161/7 in 20 overs. (Image Credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
As Rajasthan Royals started their chase, Buttler and Stokes looked dangerous but Anrich Nortje halted their ship in the third over and removed Buttler when RR had scored just 37 runs. (Image Credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
In the very next over R Ashwin sent back Steve Smith and things started to look shaky for Rajasthan Royals. But it was debutant Tushar Deshpande (second from left) who got the prized wicket of Ben Stokes that made sure Rajasthan Royals were on way to lose this one. (Image Credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson started weaving a comeback but Axar Patel had other plans. Patel clean bowled Sanju Samson who scored 25 runs off 18 balls. RR 97-4 in 11.4 overs. (Image Credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Nortje came back with his express pace and dismissed Uthappa for 32 runs off 27 balls. (Image Credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
In the end Delhi Capitals' disciplined bowling, thanks to Kagiso Rabada, Tushare Deshpande and Anrich Nortje helped them secure a win by 13 runs. RR could only score 148 runs in 20 overs. (Image Credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 10:51 am