IPL Snapshots DC vs RCB: Clinical Delhi Capitals rout Royal Challengers to top the table

Delhi Capitals now top the table with 8 points after their win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here are the highlights from the match - in pictures. Moneycontrol News At the 19th toss of this season, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to field first. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Prithvi Shaw took charge of the proceedings and started playing his natural game. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Shaw and Dhawan amassed another fifty run partnership together in this IPL. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) The duo perished soon as Prithvi Shaw was sent back by Mohammad Siraj and Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed by Isuru Udana. DC were steadily placed at 82/2. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) DC captain couldn't continue his form from the last match and got out by scoring just 11 runs. It was now upon Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis who didn't disappoint. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Marcus Stoinis was relentless as he chipped in with a fast 53 off just 26 balls. Rishabh scored 37 off 24 balls. Hetmyer chipped in with 10 runs in the end to take DC's total to 196 in their quota of 20 overs. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) In reply, Axar Patel along with Ravi Ashwin rattled openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal. AB De Villiers also fell cheaply to Nortje for 9. This reduced RCB to 43/3 and Captain Kohli at the crease. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kagiso Rabada then came into the picture and he was unstoppable. He made sure there was no one else to support RCB skipper Virat Kohli at the other end. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Rabada sent Udana, Dube and Washington Sundar back to the pavilion. Alongside, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel who took 2 wickets each. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) And finally, RCB's captain Kohli, the only one fighting from their side, was dismissed for 43 runs off 39 balls as he under-edged one close to the wicket to Pant. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Delhi Capitals finished their 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore who scored 137/9 in the end. Axar Patel was chosen as the Man of the Match. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Oct 6, 2020 11:13 am