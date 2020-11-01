172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-snapshots-dc-vs-mi-mumbai-dominate-delhi-in-every-field-stay-on-top-of-table-6045641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 07:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Snapshots DC vs MI: Mumbai dominate Delhi in every field, stay on top of table

With this win, Mumbai remains at the top of the table with 18 points and Delhi Capitals on 14 points are still fightings for their qualification in top 4.

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai Indians' captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and invited Delhi Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer to bat first in the 51st match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians' captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and invited Delhi Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer to bat first in the 51st match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Trent Boult took the first wicket of the inning by dismissing Shikhar Dhawan on duck. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Trent Boult took the first wicket of the inning by dismissing Shikhar Dhawan on duck. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Trent Boult was again in action for his 2nd wicket by getting rid of Prithivi Shaw on 10. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Trent Boult was again in action for his 2nd wicket by getting rid of Prithivi Shaw on 10. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant tried to stablise Delhi Capitals' innings after two early wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant tried to stablise Delhi Capitals' innings after two early wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mumbai indians did not allow Delhi Capitals to dominate as they keep on taking wickets at regular intervals and restrict Delhi Capitals on 110/9 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult took 3 wickets each. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mumbai indians did not allow Delhi Capitals to dominate as they keep on taking wickets at regular intervals and restrict Delhi Capitals on 110/9 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult took 3 wickets each. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians openers Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock started the innings aggressively and did not allow Delhi Capitals to take wickets early on. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians openers Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock started the innings aggressively and did not allow Delhi Capitals to take wickets early on. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

After a 68-run partnership between Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan, de Kock was out on Anrich Nortje delivery 26 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

After a 68-run partnership between Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan, de Kock was out on Anrich Nortje delivery 26 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ishan Kishan received the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 72 runs off 47 balls with 8 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ishan Kishan received the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 72 runs off 47 balls with 8 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Nov 1, 2020 07:22 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

