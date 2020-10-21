IPL Snapshots KXIP vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan's century in vain as Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020: Despite losing the match, Delhi Capital's Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 106. Moneycontrol News Delhi Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first in the 38th match of the 2020 Indian Premier League season in Dubai. (Image: IPL/BCCI) DC opener Prithvi Shaw's bad form continued as he lost his wicket to Jimmy Neesham in the fourth over after making seven runs off 11 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI) Shikhar Dhawan built the foundation of Delhi's innings with skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. (Image: IPL/BCCI) KXIP's Glenn Maxwell picked the wicket of hard-hitting Rishabh Pant. (Image: IPL/BCCI) KXIP pacer Mohammed Shami showed Delhi's Marcus Stoinis the way back to the pavilion in 18th over. (Image: IPL/BCCI) Shikhar Dhawan, popularly known as 'Gabbar', scored his second century in two matches helping Delhi Capitals post a total of 164/5 in 20 overs. Dhawan is now the only player to score two consecutive hundred in IPL. (Image: IPL/BCCI) KXIP did not get off to a flying start as Axar Patel quickly removed in-form KL Rahul. (Image: IPL/BCCI) The Kings XI Punjab lost three wickets in the Powerplay before Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell stabilised the innings. (Image: IPL/BCCI) Kagiso Rabada dismished both Pooran and Maxwell. (Image: IPL/BCCI) Pooran scored quick 53 runs off 28 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes to help KXIP beat table-toppers Delhi by 5 wickets with one over to spare. (Image: IPL/BCCI) Dhawan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 106. (Image: IPL/BCCI) First Published on Oct 21, 2020 08:15 am