IPL snapshots CSK vs SRH: Youngsters Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma stars for SRH as CSK lose 3 matches in a row

Priyam Garg won his first man of the match by playing a brilliant inning of 51 runs off just 26 balls Moneycontrol News Sunrisers won the toss and elected to bat in the 14th match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Chennai Superkings stuck in their first over by removing Johny Bairstow on duck. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Chennai Superkings managed to take three wickets in quick succession by removing Manish Pandey, David Warner and Kane Williamson. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Young duo Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma then played a fine innings for SRH and putting crucial 77 runs partnership in just 42 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) In the end, Cheenai Superkings took the wicket of Abhishek Sharma and managed to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 164/5. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave Sunrisers Hyderabad early breakthrough by taking wicket of Shaen Watson. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to take wickets at regular intervals and restricting Chennai Superkings to 42 runs for four wickets in 8.2 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Abdul Samad, an 18-year-old player from Jammu & Kashmir, picked Kedhar Jadhav while playing his second match for Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja tried hard to reach the total of 165 but fell short of 8 runs and lost their third consecutive match. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Young Priyam Garg won his first man of the match by playing a brilliant inning of 51 runs off just 26 balls.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Oct 3, 2020 07:58 am