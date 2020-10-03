172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-snapshots-csk-vs-srh-youngsters-priyam-garg-abhishek-sharma-stars-for-srh-as-csk-lose-3-matches-in-a-row-5916511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 07:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL snapshots CSK vs SRH: Youngsters Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma stars for SRH as CSK lose 3 matches in a row

Priyam Garg won his first man of the match by playing a brilliant inning of 51 runs off just 26 balls

Moneycontrol News
Sunrisers won the toss and elected to bat in 14th match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Chennai Superkings in their first over by removing Johny Bairstow on duck. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Chennai Superkings managed to take 3 wickets in quick succession by removing Manish Pandey, David Warner and Kane Williamson. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Young duo Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma then played a fine innings for SRH and putting crucial 77 runs partnership in just 42 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

In the end, Cheenai Superkings took the wicket of Abhishek Sharma and managed to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 164/5. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave Sunrisers Hyderabad early breakthrough by taking wicket of Shaen Watson. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to take wickets at regular intervals and restricting Chennai Superkings to 42 runs for 4 wickets in 8.2 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Abdul Samad, a 18 year old player from Jammu & Kashmir playing his 2nd match for Sunrisers Hyderabad picking a wicket of Kedhar Jadhav. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja tried hard to reach the total of 165 but falling short of 8 runs and losing 3rd match consecutively. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Young Priyam Garg won his 1st man of the match by playing a brilliant inning of 51 runs off just 26 balls.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 3, 2020 07:58 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Slideshow

