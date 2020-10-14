IPL Snapshots CSK vs SRH: Dhoni's Dad's Army wins as new recruit Sam Curran and Sir Jadeja cover forward base

After five consecutive losses, CSK was looking for a break and Sam Curran provided them one. Jadeja's all-round performance helped CSK seal a victory. Moneycontrol News MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first in the 29th Match of IPL 2020. Surprise factor? Sam Curran was sent in to bat with Faf du Plessis. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) It wasn't a good start for Chennai Super Kings as Sunrisers Hyderabad's Sandeep Sharma sent Faf du Plessis out for a duck. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Sam Curran then told the people why he was sent up the order by slamming Khaleel Ahmed for two fours and two sixes in the second over of the match. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Watson was at the crease, but Sandeep Sharma bowled Curran out in the fifth over to end his whirlwind innings. Ambati Rayudu stepped in. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Ambati Rayudu and Chennai Super Kings stabilised Chennai's innings and added 81 runs together. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) CSK scored 167/6 in 20 overs. Rayudu and Watson top scored with 41 and 42 runs each. MS Dhoni and Ravidra Jadeja played good cameos at the end by scoring 21 and 25 runs apiece. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) As SRH started chasing, CSK's new recruit Sam Curran was in action again as he caught and bowled David Warner cheaply for just 9 runs in the fourth over. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) In the 10th over, Ravindra Jadeja sent back SRH's other dangerous opener Jonny Bairstow. Before him, Manish Pandey was dismissed thanks to a brilliant run out by Dwayne Bravo. SRH was in trouble at 59/3 after 9.5 overs. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Jadeja took another at the boundary to send Priyam Garg back in the pavilion. SRH were now 4 down at 99 in 15th over. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kane Williamson played a trying knock once again for SRH where he scored a brilliant 57 off 39 balls. but it couldn't save the chase. Karn Sharma took his wicket. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Rashid Khan got out hit wicket in the 19th over meaning SRH needed 22 off the last over. Dwayne Bravo bowled superbly and gave only 2 runs to seal a win for Chennai Super Kings in the end. Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged the Man of the Match for his quickfire 25 runs in 10 balls, two catches and a wicket. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Oct 14, 2020 11:40 am