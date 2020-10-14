IPL Snapshots CSK vs SRH: Dhoni's Dad's Army wins as new recruit Sam Curran and Sir Jadeja cover forward base

Rashid Khan got out hit wicket in the 19th over meaning SRH needed 22 off the last over. Dwayne Bravo bowled superbly and gave only 2 runs to seal a win for Chennai Super Kings in the end. Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged the Man of the Match for his quickfire 25 runs in 10 balls, two catches and a wicket. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)