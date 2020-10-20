172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-snapshots-csk-vs-rr-jos-buttler-stars-in-rajasthan-royals-7-wicket-win-over-chennai-super-kings-5985121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 07:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Snapshots CSK vs RR: Jos Buttler stars in Rajasthan Royals' 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2020: Jos Buttler's stormy 48-ball 70 against the Chennai Super Kings took helped the Rajasthan Royals register their fourth win of the season.

Chennai Super kings won the toss and elected to field in the 37th match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Jofra Archer struck early for Rajasthan Royals as he dismissed Faf du Plessis for 10 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shreyas Gopal took Sam Curran's wicket and remained very economical, giving away only 14 runs in his four over with one wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

The Royals continued to take wickets at regular intervals, letting no CSK batsman get a big knock. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Skipper MS Dhoni never looked settled through the inning, making run-a-ball 28. CSK posted 125/5 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Deepak Chahar struck early for CSK by taking Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson's wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Chennai picked three wickets within the Powerplay overs, making it look like the match would go to the wire. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

But, Jos Buttler's stormy knock of 70 runs off just 48 balls took the Royals to their fourth win of the season. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Buttler was adjudged Man of the Match for his 70-run knock. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 07:52 am

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

